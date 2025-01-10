To

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 29th Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results Year Ended 31.03.2024 Year Ended 31.03.2023 Revenue for the year 46.67 6.06 Profit/(Loss) before Tax, Depreciation and Finance Cost (33-97) (108.80) Less: Finance Cost - - Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation/Amortization (PBDT) (33.97) (108.80) Less: Depreciation 1.36 2.97 Net Profit/(Loss) before Taxation (PBT) (35-33) (111.77) Less: Provision for Taxation (including Deferred Tax) 2.66 1.63 Add: Extra-ordinary Items (Excess Provisioning) - - Profit/(Loss) after Tax & Extra-Ordinary Items (37.99) (113.40) Less: Provision for Dividend - - Less: Transfer to General / Statutory Reserves - - Profit/(Loss) available for Appropriation (37.99) (113.40) Add: Profit/(Loss) brought forward from Previous Year (1502-85) (1389.45) Balance of Profit/(Loss) carried forward (1540-84) (1502.85)

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Total revenue for the year stood at Rs 46.67 lakh in comparison to last years revenue of Rs 6.06 lakh. In term of Profit/(Loss) before taxation, the Company has incurred a loss of Rs (35.33) lakh in comparison to last years profit/(loss) of Rs (iii.77)lakh. Profit/(Loss) after Tax and Extra-Ordinary Items stood at Rs (37.99) lakh in comparison to last financial years profit/(loss) of Rs (113.40) lakh.

Your Company one of the SEBI registered Stock Broker and is having membership of both BSE and NSE. Apart from this, the Company is in to the business of trading and investments in Equity Shares. The Company is carrying trading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market occasionally.

DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

Due to losses and in order to conserve resources and to meet financial requirements to implement its future plans, your Directors do not propose any dividend for the year under review.

During the year under review Rs Nil was transferred to General Reserve.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs 18.996 Crore consisting of 189960000 Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any share with differential voting rights; nor granted stock options nor sweat equity. As on March 31, 2024, none of the Directors and/or Key Managerial Person of the Company hold instruments convertible in to Equity Shares of the Company.

FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

As mandated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the financial statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024 has been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The estimates and judgements relating to the Financial

Statements are made on a prudent basis, so as to reflect in a true and fair manner, the form and substance of transactions and reasonably present the Companys state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Accounting policies have been consistently applied except where a newly issued accounting standard, if initially adopted or a revision to an existing accounting standard requires a change in the accounting policy hitherto in use. Management evaluates all recently issued or revised accounting standards on an ongoing basis. The Company discloses standalone financial results on a quarterly basis which are subjected to limited review and publishes standalone audited financial results on an annual basis.

The Company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital, receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

There is no audit qualification in the standalone financial statements by the statutory auditors for the year under review. BUSINESS SEGMENT

Your Company is one of the SEBI registered Stock Broker, having membership of both BSE and NSE in both Equity & FNO Segment. Apart from this the Company is doing trading and Investments in Shares & Securities, in accordance with the Accounting Standard 17 notified by Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2006.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES & INVESTMENTS

Details of loans, guarantees and investments under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, as on March 31, 2024, are set out in Note financial statements of the Company.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

The Company has two associate Companies namely M/s. GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited and M/s. GCM Capital Advisors Limited. Apart from these, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture Company in the immediately preceding accounting year.

During the year, no Company has ceased to be Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture Company.

POLICY FOR DETERMINING MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The Company has formulated a "Policy for determining material Subsidiary Companies" of the Company. This policy is available on your Companys website https://www.gcmsecuritiesltd.com/company-policies.html

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There are no changes in the nature of business in the financial year 2023-24.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered into with related parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year, were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. There were no materially significant transactions with the related parties during the financial year, which were in conflict with the interest of the Company. The requisite details under Form AOC-2 in Annexure III have been provided elsewhere in this Report. Suitable disclosure as required by the Accounting Standard (Ind-AS 24) has been made in the notes to the Financial Statements.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Omnibus approval was obtained on a yearly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature. Transactions entered into pursuant to omnibus approval are verified by the Risk Assurance Department and a statement giving details of all Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for review and approval on a quarterly basis.

None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company

The Company has put in place a mechanism for certifying the Related Party Transactions Statements placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors from an Independent Chartered Accountant Firm.

The Policy on materiality of and dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the website of the Company and is accessible at the website of the Company. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions vis-a-vis the Company except remuneration and sitting fees.

In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has in place the Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions which is available on its website at the link: https://www.gcmsecuritiesltd.com/company- policies.html

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis on the operations of the Company as prescribed under Part B of Schedule V read with regulation 34(3) of the Listing Regulations, 2015 is provided in a separate section and forms part of the Directors Report.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

In Compliance with Section 149 (7) read with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations 25(3) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, a separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors of the Company was held on March 7, 2024 wherein, the following items in agenda were discussed:

• reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole.

• reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors;

• Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

• The Board evaluates its composition to ensure that the Board has the appropriate mix of skills, experience, independence and knowledge to ensure their continued effectiveness. In the table below, the specific areas of focus or expertise of individual Board members have been highlighted.

Matrix setting out the skiNs/expertise/competence of the Board of Directors

Essential Core skiNs/expertise/competencies required for the Company Core skills/expertise/competencies of all the Directors on the Board of the Company 1 Strategic and Business Leadership The Directors and especially the Managing Director have many years of experience. 2 Financial expertise The Board has eminent business leaders with deep knowledge of finance and business. 3 Governance, Compliance and Regulatory The presence of Directors with qualifications and expertise in Law and Regulatory affairs lends strength to the Board. 4. Knowledge and expertise of Trade and Technology The Directors have profound knowledge of economic Affairs, trade and technology related matters.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The details of the Board Meetings and other Committee Meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 are given in the separate section of Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD COMMITTEES

All Committees of the Board of Directors are constituted in line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

MANAGEMENT

There is no change in Management of the Company during the year under review.

DIRECTORS

There is no change in composition of Board during the year.

The details of programme for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, nature of the business segments in which the Company operates and related matters are put up on the website of the Company

Further, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified under sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS & KMPs

As per provisions of Section 149 of the 2013 Act, independent directors shall hold office for a term up to five consecutive years on the board of a company, but shall be eligible for re-appointment for another term up to five years on passing of a special resolution by the company and disclosure of such appointment in Boards Report. Further Section 152 of the Act provides that the independent directors shall not be liable to retire by rotation in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

As per requirements of Regulation 25 of Listing Regulations, a person shall not serve as an independent director in more than seven listed entities: provided that any person who is serving as a whole time director in any listed entity shall serve as an independent director in not more than three listed entities. Further, independent directors of the listed entity shall hold at least one meeting in a year, without the presence of non-independent directors and members of the management and all the independent directors shall strive to be present at such meeting.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are the persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfil the conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management.

The Independent Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Business Conduct & Ethics.

There was a change in the composition of Board during the current financial and the same has been provided herein below. However there was no change in the employees from KMP category during current financial year-

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS / KMP APPOINTED AND RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR

Name Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation - - - -

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S) AND RE-APPOINTMENT, IF ANY

The Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed compliance of relevant provisions of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointments and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee had adopted principles for identification of Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management including the Executive Directors.

Further, all the Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfil all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of Listing Regulations, they have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their liability to discharge their duties. Based on the declaration received from Independent Directors, the Board of Directors have confirmed that they meet the criteria of Independence as mentioned under Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of Listing Regulations and they are independent of the management.

EVALUATION OF DIRECTORS, BOARD AND COMMITTEES

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of the individual directors, Board and its Committees, which includes criteria for performance evaluation.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations and based on policy devised by the NRC, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, its committees and individual directors. The Board performance was evaluated based on inputs received from all the Directors after considering criteria such as Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board and information provided to the Board, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board of Directors based on inputs received from all the committee members after considering criteria such as composition and structure of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was also held for the evaluation of the performance of non-independent Directors, performance of the Board as a whole and that of the Chairman of the Board.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, TRIBUNALS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of Financial Year and date of the report.

SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE

During current financial the Company has shifted its Registered Office from Kolkata (West Bengal) to Mumbai (Maharashtra) as per resolution approved by Members in previous Annual General Meeting.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors confirms that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, for the year ended 31st March 2024, all the applicable accounting standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

2. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

3. that the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. that the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

5. that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

6. that the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

Being a share broking firm, the Company is exposed to credit, liquidity and interest rate risk. On the other hand, investment in Stock Market, both in Quoted and Unquoted Shares, have the risk of change in the price and value, both in term of up and down and thus can affect the profitability of the Company.

Risk management is embedded in your Companys operating framework. Your Company believes that managing risks helps in maximizing returns. The Companys approach to addressing business risks is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee.

However the Company is not required to constitute Risk Management Committee under Listing Regulations, 2015. INTERNAL AUDIT AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants, including the audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2023-24.

NOMINATION, REMUNERATION AND BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. The Policy broadly lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to Executive and Non-executive Directors (by way of sitting fees and commission), Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees. The policy also provides the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and Independence of Director and criteria for appointment of Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management and performance evaluation which are considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors while making selection of the candidates. The above policy has been posted on the website of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In Compliance of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for Directors, Employees and Stakeholders of the Company to report genuine concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The Company has disclosed the policy on the website of the Company i.e. www.gcmsecuritiesltd.com

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Innovation and Technology are synonymous with the Company. The investment in technology acts as a catalyst and enables the Company to be innovative.

AUDITORS Statutory Auditors

Messrs Maheshwari & Co., Chartered Accountants, Kolkata (FRN - 105834W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five consecutive years at the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members held on September 26, 2023 on a remuneration mutually agreed upon by the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors. Their appointment was subject to ratification by the Members at every subsequent AGM held after the AGM held on September 26, 2023.

The 2nd term of 5 years of appointment of Statutory Auditors is expiring at the conclusion 33rd Annual General Meeting.

The Report given by M/s. Maheshwari & Co. on the financial statement of the Company for the FY 2023-24 is part of the Annual Report. The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. During the year under review, the Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has re-appointed Mrs. Kriti Daga, Company Secretaries in Practice (C. P. No. 14023) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report in the prescribed Form MR-3 is annexed in this Annual Report as Annexure II. The same does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

During the year, your Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to "Meetings of the Board of Directors" and "General Meetings", respectively.

In addition to the above and pursuant to SEBI circular dated 8 February 2019; a report on secretarial compliance (Regulation 24-A of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015) by Mrs. Kriti Daga for the FY2023-24 has been submitted with stock exchanges. There are no observations, reservations or qualifications in the said report.

Internal Auditors

Your Company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures. The Companys internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. The internal and operational audit is entrusted to M/s A. K. Das & Co., Chartered Accountant Firm, Kolkata (FRN - 325204E). The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business processes, besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Company has a robust Management Information System, which is an integral part of the control mechanism.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and the Key Managerial Personnel are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is attached as Annexure IV to this report.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT 2013 READ WITH RULES

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013 read with Rules thereunder, this is to certify and declare that there was no case of sexual harassment during the year under review. Neither there was a case pending at the opening of Financial Year, nor has the Company received any Complaint during the year.

STATUTORY INFORMATION AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

Since the Company is into the broking as well as in to the business of trading and investment activities in Shares and Securities; the information regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Adoption and Innovation, as defined under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is reported to be NIL.

The Disclosure required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with the Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed as Annexure V and forms an integral part of this Report. A statement comprising the names of top employees in terms of remuneration drawn and every persons employed throughout the year, who were in receipt of remuneration in terms of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure VI and forms an integral part of this annual report. The above Annexure is not being sent along with this annual report to the members of the Company in line with the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Act. Members who are interested in obtaining these particulars may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company. The aforesaid Annexure is also available for inspection by Members at the Registered Office of the Company, 21 days before and up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting during the business hours on working days.

None of the employees listed in the said Annexure is a relative of any Director of the Company. None of the employees hold (by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children) more than two percent of the Equity Shares of the Company.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

As the Company is not among top 500 or 1000 Companies by turnover on Stock Exchanges, the disclosure of Report under of Regulation 34(2) of the Listing Regulations is not applicable to the Company for the year under review.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company has not earned or used foreign exchange earnings/outgoings during the year under review.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The maintenance of cost records for the services rendered by the Company is not required pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

The Notes on Financial Statement referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer for the Financial Year 2023-24.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and the Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees of Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board of Directors affirms that the Company has complied with the applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

GENERAL

During the year, there were no transaction requiring disclosure or reporting in respect of matters relating to: (a) details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act; (b) issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; (c) issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme; (d) raising of funds through preferential allotment or qualified institutions placement; (e) significant or material order passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future; (f) pendency of any proceeding under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016; and (g) instance of one-time settlement with any bank or financial institution.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors place on record their sincere appreciation for the assistance and guidance provided by the Reserve Bank of India, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, government and other regulatory Authorities, stock exchanges, other statutory bodies, Companys bankers, Members and employees of the Company for the assistance, cooperation and encouragement and continued support extended to the Company.

Your Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. customers, members, dealers, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. Our employees are instrumental in helping the Company scale new heights, year after year. Their commitment and contribution is deeply acknowledged. Your involvement as shareholders is also greatly valued. Your Directors look forward to your continuing support.