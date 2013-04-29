GCV Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.04
10.04
8.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.08
-0.13
-0.12
Net Worth
10.12
9.91
8.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.12
9.91
8.63
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.03
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.32
4.32
6.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.76
5.5
1.62
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.39
0
0.94
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.58
5.58
0.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.08
-0.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
0
0
Cash
0.02
0.06
0.01
Total Assets
10.12
9.91
8.63
No Record Found
