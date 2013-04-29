iifl-logo-icon 1
GCV Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Apr 29, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

10.04

10.04

8.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.08

-0.13

-0.12

Net Worth

10.12

9.91

8.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.12

9.91

8.63

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.03

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.32

4.32

6.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.76

5.5

1.62

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.39

0

0.94

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.58

5.58

0.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.08

-0.11

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

0

0

Cash

0.02

0.06

0.01

Total Assets

10.12

9.91

8.63

