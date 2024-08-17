SectorFinance
Open₹0.6
Prev. Close₹0.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.35
Day's High₹0.6
Day's Low₹0.57
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.04
10.04
8.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.08
-0.13
-0.12
Net Worth
10.12
9.91
8.62
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Prakash Dhebar
Whole-time Director
Satish Shankar Hirgude
Additional Director
Ankush More
Additional Director
Rajan Dhanawde
Managing Director
Sameer Relia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in 1994, Gujarat Capital Ventures Ltd was promoted by M/s Am - West Ltd (U.S.A) and Mr Vrajesh Chokshi. The Baroda (Gujarat) based company is headed by Mr Ashwin Nagarwadia as a chairman. It is formed with the main intention to provide fund and non-fund based financial services.Being a financial based company, the company has to augment its working capital for widening its fund & non - fund based activities. For that, the company came out with a public issue of 60,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par amounting to 6 cr in Jan96.The company has overseas office in USA and U.K.
