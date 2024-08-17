iifl-logo-icon 1
GCV Services Ltd Share Price

0.6
(3.45%)
Apr 29, 2013|12:00:00 AM

GCV Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.6

Prev. Close

0.58

Turnover(Lac.)

12.35

Day's High

0.6

Day's Low

0.57

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GCV Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

GCV Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GCV Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.24%

Non-Promoter- 10.12%

Institutions: 10.11%

Non-Institutions: 85.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GCV Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

10.04

10.04

8.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.08

-0.13

-0.12

Net Worth

10.12

9.91

8.62

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

View Annually Results

GCV Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GCV Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Prakash Dhebar

Whole-time Director

Satish Shankar Hirgude

Additional Director

Ankush More

Additional Director

Rajan Dhanawde

Managing Director

Sameer Relia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GCV Services Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1994, Gujarat Capital Ventures Ltd was promoted by M/s Am - West Ltd (U.S.A) and Mr Vrajesh Chokshi. The Baroda (Gujarat) based company is headed by Mr Ashwin Nagarwadia as a chairman. It is formed with the main intention to provide fund and non-fund based financial services.Being a financial based company, the company has to augment its working capital for widening its fund & non - fund based activities. For that, the company came out with a public issue of 60,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par amounting to 6 cr in Jan96.The company has overseas office in USA and U.K.
