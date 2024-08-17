GCV Services Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1994, Gujarat Capital Ventures Ltd was promoted by M/s Am - West Ltd (U.S.A) and Mr Vrajesh Chokshi. The Baroda (Gujarat) based company is headed by Mr Ashwin Nagarwadia as a chairman. It is formed with the main intention to provide fund and non-fund based financial services.Being a financial based company, the company has to augment its working capital for widening its fund & non - fund based activities. For that, the company came out with a public issue of 60,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par amounting to 6 cr in Jan96.The company has overseas office in USA and U.K.