GCV Services Ltd Management Discussions

GCV Services Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
GCV Services Limited
(FORMERLY GUJARAT CAPITAL VENTURES LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
(Rs. in Lacs)
Year Ended Year Ended
Financial Results 31.03.2011 31.03.2010
Income 51.13 10.62
Profit before Tax 31.00 (0.50)
Less: Provision for Taxation 9.56 -
Profit after Tax 21.44 (0.50)
Add : Profit brought forward from Previous Year (12.94) (12.44)
Balance carried forward 8.50 (12.94)
DIVIDEND
Due to inadequate profits in the current year and accumulated losses, the
Board has not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year 2010-2011.
OVERVIEW
BUSINESS
The Company ventured into the service industry of Hotel Management,
Hospitality & Housekeeping. The Management is optimistic that the new
business will prove to be fruitful for the Company.
CHANGE IN NAME OF THE COMPANY
In order to reflect the new business of the Company, the name of your
Company was changed from Gujarat Capital Venture Limited to GCV Services
Limited.
PERFORMANCE & CURRENT YEAR PROSPECTS
Change in Name and Objects of the Company:
As the Company was incurring losses, your Management decided to revive the
Company by diversifying into Hotel Management, Hospitality and Housekeeping
Industry. The Members of the Company on October 12, 2010 approved the new
business of the Company and your Company moved into Housekeeping and
Hospitality segment.
To reflect the new business of the Company, the name of the Company was
also changed to GCV Services Limited w.e.f. October 30, 2010.
RISK & CONCERNS
Risk is inherent part of the Companys business. Effective Risk Management
is critical to any industry. In view of this, aligning Risk Management to
Companys organizational structure and business strategy has become
integral to the business of the company. The Companys goal in risk
management is to understand, measure and monitor the various risks that
arise, and to evolve appropriate policies and procedures to mitigate these
risks.
As your Company has entered into a new market segment, it runs the risk of
facing stiff competition from established players in the market. Also,
Hotel Management and Hospitality being a labour intensive industry, hiring
and retaining skilled manpower is a challenge in itself.
The Company manages and reviews the risk management system, policy and
strategy from time to time. The Board identifies, assesses and monitors all
principal risks. The ever changing business environment necessitates
continuous monitoring, evaluation & management of significant risks faced
by the organization. Your Company periodically reviews the risk assessment
and minimization procedures and steps taken by it to mitigate these risks.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY
In the opinion of the management, the internal control systems are adequate
and provide, among other things, reasonable assurance of recording
transactions of operations in all material respects and of providing
protection against significant misuse or loss of Company assets. Employees
conduct internal audits to assess the adequacy of the internal control
procedures and processes of the Company. The accounts of the Company are
reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. Policy and process
corrections are undertaken based on input from these auditors.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES
The relation of the Company with its employees continued to be harmonious
during the year under review. Sustained success for an organization
presupposes an unwavering concentration on leadership development and
strengthening the talent pipeline at all levels. Learning and development
initiatives are directed towards enhancing the effectiveness of employees
and we believe in building human capabilities by exposing our people to a
wide variety of business complexities and providing them with greater
empowerment and responsibility at all levels. Our philosophy was redefined
towards making it more performance oriented and business driven, at the
same time, acknowledging an employees commitment to growth. We believe
that a culture of appreciating all big and small achievements is crucial to
develop a motivated, contributing workforce. SUBSIDIARY
Though the Company was not having any subsidiary in the year under review,
the Company has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the name and
style of GCV Services FZE, in Hamriyah Free Trade Zone, UAE in the current
year.