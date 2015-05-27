iifl-logo-icon 1
Gee Gee Granites Ltd Balance Sheet

3.25
(-4.97%)
May 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.69

-5.01

-4.98

-4.95

Net Worth

-0.19

-0.51

-0.48

-0.45

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.4

0.4

0.4

Total Liabilities

-0.19

-0.11

-0.08

-0.05

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.2

-0.11

-0.08

-0.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.04

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.17

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.12

-0.09

8.32

Cash

0

0

0

0.07

Total Assets

-0.2

-0.11

-0.08

-0.04

