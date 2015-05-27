Gee Gee Granites Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.69
-5.01
-4.98
-4.95
Net Worth
-0.19
-0.51
-0.48
-0.45
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.4
0.4
0.4
Total Liabilities
-0.19
-0.11
-0.08
-0.05
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.2
-0.11
-0.08
-0.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.04
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.17
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.12
-0.09
8.32
Cash
0
0
0
0.07
Total Assets
-0.2
-0.11
-0.08
-0.04
No Record Found
