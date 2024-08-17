SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.25
Prev. Close₹3.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹3.25
Day's Low₹3.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.69
-5.01
-4.98
-4.95
Net Worth
-0.19
-0.51
-0.48
-0.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.03
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.39
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
158.01
7.8
EBIT growth
158.01
7.8
Net profit growth
-1,141.01
7.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sunil G Duseja
Additional Director
Seema Roy Choudhury
Additional Director
Avijit Das
Managing Director
Asit Kumar Ghosh
Additional Director
Subham Paul
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
