Geefcee Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
10.94
10.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.45
53.45
53.45
53.45
Net Worth
64.39
64.39
64.39
64.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
64.39
64.39
64.39
64.39
Fixed Assets
1.14
1.14
1.14
1.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.44
24.44
24.44
24.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.69
38.69
38.69
38.69
Inventories
27.76
27.76
27.76
27.76
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
10.04
10
10
10
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.93
0.93
0.93
0.93
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
0
0
0
Cash
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.12
Total Assets
64.4
64.4
64.4
64.39
