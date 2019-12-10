iifl-logo
Geefcee Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

11.8
(4.89%)
Dec 10, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10.94

10.94

10.94

10.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.45

53.45

53.45

53.45

Net Worth

64.39

64.39

64.39

64.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

64.39

64.39

64.39

64.39

Fixed Assets

1.14

1.14

1.14

1.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

24.44

24.44

24.44

24.44

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

38.69

38.69

38.69

38.69

Inventories

27.76

27.76

27.76

27.76

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

10.04

10

10

10

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.93

0.93

0.93

0.93

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

0

0

0

Cash

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.12

Total Assets

64.4

64.4

64.4

64.39

