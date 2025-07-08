Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹11.8
Prev. Close₹11.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.8
Day's Low₹11.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.91
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
10.94
10.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.45
53.45
53.45
53.45
Net Worth
64.39
64.39
64.39
64.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
7.08
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
7.08
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
G R Goyal
Director
Yogesh Kumar
Director
Usha Rani
Baroda Road,
Haryana - 131301
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
A 31 Naraina,
Industrial Area, Phase I,
New Delhi+N D 110028
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Geefcee Finance Limited is an India-based investment company. The Companys products include trading, commission agents and investments. It is engaged in providing financial services, such as leasing, ...
Read More
Reports by Geefcee Finance Ltd
