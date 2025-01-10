TO THE MEMBERS OF GEM ENVIRO MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS GEM ENVIRO MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED) REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements of GEM ENVIRO MANAGEMENT LIMITED (Formerly known as GEM ENVIRO MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED ) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and other auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

(A) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A"; a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(B) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on or audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the standalone financial statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023, and accordingly, we report that:

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company does not have any long term contracts requiring a provision for material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and

(ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Para 1 under ‘Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Re: GEM ENVIRO MANAGEMENT LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS GEM ENVIRO MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED), we report that:

(i) a. The company is preparing proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The company has made a regular program for physical verification of all assets over a period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, it is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

c. The company has no immovable properties to capitalize in the books of account.

d. The company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-to-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31st 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) That the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores by any banks or financial institutions. Thus reporting requirements under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order do not apply.

(iii)

a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other entity during the year as such. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year.

c) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments and loans, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not liable for maintenance of cost records u/s 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii)

a. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including investor education protection fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, & customs duty and other material statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, customs duty, VAT, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the verification of the records of the company, there are no outstanding statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of a dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix)

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, no reporting is required.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not applied for any term loans.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(x) (a) The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or made private placementof shares.

(c) During the year, the Company has not done allotment of preference shares to its existing shareholder.

(c) During the year, the Company has not done allotment of convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally).

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with i ts Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of theOrder is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered

by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the

year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of sec 135 of Companys Act 2013 are applicable to the company. Details of which are given in notes to accounts of financial statements.

(xxi) This report being issued in respect of the standalone financial statements of the company, and there being no subsidiaries/associates/joint ventures; reporting requirements under clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Para 2(f) under ‘Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER SECTION 143(3)(I) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of GEM Enviro Management Limited (Formerly known as GEM Enviro Management Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information, and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note of Audit of International Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.