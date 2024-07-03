Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹153.55
Prev. Close₹149.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.49
Day's High₹154.9
Day's Low₹134.3
52 Week's High₹324.4
52 Week's Low₹128
Book Value₹20.09
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)315.14
P/E29.75
EPS5.01
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.53
0.31
0.36
0.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.55
23.95
16.78
9.79
Net Worth
34.08
24.26
17.14
10.15
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Dinesh Pareekh
Managing Director
Sachin Sharma
Non Executive Director
Mamta Gupta
Non Executive Director
Anil Bhel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gem Enviro Management Ltd
Summary
Gem Enviro Management Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Ganesha Enviro Management Private Limited dated February 01, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, the name of the Company got changed from Ganesha Enviro Management Private Limited to GEM Enviro Management Private Limited on November 04, 2013. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to GEM Enviro Management Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.GEM is a forward-thinking company dedicated to addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges of India: plastic waste management and the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs. GEM Enviro is specialising in collection and recycling of packaging waste and promotion of recycled green products.The Company are a Waste Management Agency (WMA) providing sustainability services to clients and thereby addressing the profound environmental issues posed by waste. Their services include EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) compliance, Scrap Management, ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Consulting, BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) Reporting, Project Advisory and Management of Plastic Credits, Sales and Marketing of recycled products, and Eco-Awareness Campaigns, adopting a closed-loop model that significantly reduces the envi
Read More
The Gem Enviro Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹139.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gem Enviro Management Ltd is ₹315.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gem Enviro Management Ltd is 29.75 and 7.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gem Enviro Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gem Enviro Management Ltd is ₹128 and ₹324.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gem Enviro Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -0.38%, 6 Month at -21.90%, 3 Month at -15.19% and 1 Month at -11.01%.
