Summary

Gem Enviro Management Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Ganesha Enviro Management Private Limited dated February 01, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, the name of the Company got changed from Ganesha Enviro Management Private Limited to GEM Enviro Management Private Limited on November 04, 2013. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to GEM Enviro Management Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.GEM is a forward-thinking company dedicated to addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges of India: plastic waste management and the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs. GEM Enviro is specialising in collection and recycling of packaging waste and promotion of recycled green products.The Company are a Waste Management Agency (WMA) providing sustainability services to clients and thereby addressing the profound environmental issues posed by waste. Their services include EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) compliance, Scrap Management, ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Consulting, BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) Reporting, Project Advisory and Management of Plastic Credits, Sales and Marketing of recycled products, and Eco-Awareness Campaigns, adopting a closed-loop model that significantly reduces the envi

