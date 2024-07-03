iifl-logo-icon 1
Gem Enviro Management Ltd Share Price

139.75
(-6.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open153.55
  • Day's High154.9
  • 52 Wk High324.4
  • Prev. Close149.05
  • Day's Low134.3
  • 52 Wk Low 128
  • Turnover (lac)80.49
  • P/E29.75
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value20.09
  • EPS5.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)315.14
  • Div. Yield0.31
Gem Enviro Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

153.55

Prev. Close

149.05

Turnover(Lac.)

80.49

Day's High

154.9

Day's Low

134.3

52 Week's High

324.4

52 Week's Low

128

Book Value

20.09

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

315.14

P/E

29.75

EPS

5.01

Divi. Yield

0.31

Gem Enviro Management Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Gem Enviro Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gem Enviro Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:46 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.43%

Non-Promoter- 3.04%

Institutions: 3.04%

Non-Institutions: 23.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gem Enviro Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.53

0.31

0.36

0.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.55

23.95

16.78

9.79

Net Worth

34.08

24.26

17.14

10.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Gem Enviro Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gem Enviro Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Dinesh Pareekh

Managing Director

Sachin Sharma

Non Executive Director

Mamta Gupta

Non Executive Director

Anil Bhel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gem Enviro Management Ltd

Summary

Gem Enviro Management Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Ganesha Enviro Management Private Limited dated February 01, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, the name of the Company got changed from Ganesha Enviro Management Private Limited to GEM Enviro Management Private Limited on November 04, 2013. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to GEM Enviro Management Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.GEM is a forward-thinking company dedicated to addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges of India: plastic waste management and the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs. GEM Enviro is specialising in collection and recycling of packaging waste and promotion of recycled green products.The Company are a Waste Management Agency (WMA) providing sustainability services to clients and thereby addressing the profound environmental issues posed by waste. Their services include EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) compliance, Scrap Management, ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Consulting, BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) Reporting, Project Advisory and Management of Plastic Credits, Sales and Marketing of recycled products, and Eco-Awareness Campaigns, adopting a closed-loop model that significantly reduces the envi
Company FAQs

What is the Gem Enviro Management Ltd share price today?

The Gem Enviro Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹139.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gem Enviro Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gem Enviro Management Ltd is ₹315.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gem Enviro Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gem Enviro Management Ltd is 29.75 and 7.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gem Enviro Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gem Enviro Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gem Enviro Management Ltd is ₹128 and ₹324.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gem Enviro Management Ltd?

Gem Enviro Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -0.38%, 6 Month at -21.90%, 3 Month at -15.19% and 1 Month at -11.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gem Enviro Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gem Enviro Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.44 %
Institutions - 3.04 %
Public - 23.52 %

