Gem Enviro Management Ltd Board Meeting

136.95
(3.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:01:00 AM

Gem Enviro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 202513 Jan 2025
In compliance with Reg 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetng held today i.e., Monday, January 13, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Mr. Amar Jeet has tendered his resignation from the position of CFO (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. the close of business hours on January 13, 2025. 2. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointment of Mr. Bhubanesh Pinani as CFO (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. January 14, 2025. 3. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointment of Ms. Tripti Goyal (ACS: 73180) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. January 14, 2025
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
GEM Enviro Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
GEM Enviro Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are submitting intimation of board meeting. Board at its meeting held on 05.09.2024 has recommended dividend, subject to approval of members at ensuing AGM of the company of Rs. 0.50/- per share (i.e. 10%) on Equity shares of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
GEM Enviro Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 10 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the year ended March 31 2024. we herby inform you the Board of Director consider and approve the Audited Financial Result as on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) We hereby submitting clarification for late submission of outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

