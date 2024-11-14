Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

In compliance with Reg 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetng held today i.e., Monday, January 13, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Mr. Amar Jeet has tendered his resignation from the position of CFO (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. the close of business hours on January 13, 2025. 2. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointment of Mr. Bhubanesh Pinani as CFO (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. January 14, 2025. 3. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointment of Ms. Tripti Goyal (ACS: 73180) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. January 14, 2025

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GEM Enviro Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

GEM Enviro Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are submitting intimation of board meeting. Board at its meeting held on 05.09.2024 has recommended dividend, subject to approval of members at ensuing AGM of the company of Rs. 0.50/- per share (i.e. 10%) on Equity shares of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024