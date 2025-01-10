Gem Enviro Management Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.53
0.31
0.36
0.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.55
23.95
16.78
9.79
Net Worth
34.08
24.26
17.14
10.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.09
24.27
17.16
10.17
Fixed Assets
0.31
0.32
0.3
0.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.61
0.61
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0
0.04
0.04
Networking Capital
18.28
11.46
9.94
5.95
Inventories
0.1
0.08
0.13
0.56
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
24.06
21.89
18.32
13.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.73
0.93
1.18
1.13
Sundry Creditors
-6.44
-8.76
-6.96
-4.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.17
-2.68
-2.73
-4.32
Cash
14.79
11.88
6.88
3.86
Total Assets
34.09
24.27
17.16
10.19
