iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gem Enviro Management Ltd Balance Sheet

134
(-2.55%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gem Enviro Management Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.53

0.31

0.36

0.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.55

23.95

16.78

9.79

Net Worth

34.08

24.26

17.14

10.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.09

24.27

17.16

10.17

Fixed Assets

0.31

0.32

0.3

0.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.61

0.61

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0

0.04

0.04

Networking Capital

18.28

11.46

9.94

5.95

Inventories

0.1

0.08

0.13

0.56

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

24.06

21.89

18.32

13.04

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.73

0.93

1.18

1.13

Sundry Creditors

-6.44

-8.76

-6.96

-4.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.17

-2.68

-2.73

-4.32

Cash

14.79

11.88

6.88

3.86

Total Assets

34.09

24.27

17.16

10.19

Gem Enviro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gem Enviro Management Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.