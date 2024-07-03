Gem Enviro Management Ltd Summary

Gem Enviro Management Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Ganesha Enviro Management Private Limited dated February 01, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, the name of the Company got changed from Ganesha Enviro Management Private Limited to GEM Enviro Management Private Limited on November 04, 2013. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to GEM Enviro Management Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.GEM is a forward-thinking company dedicated to addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges of India: plastic waste management and the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs. GEM Enviro is specialising in collection and recycling of packaging waste and promotion of recycled green products.The Company are a Waste Management Agency (WMA) providing sustainability services to clients and thereby addressing the profound environmental issues posed by waste. Their services include EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) compliance, Scrap Management, ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Consulting, BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) Reporting, Project Advisory and Management of Plastic Credits, Sales and Marketing of recycled products, and Eco-Awareness Campaigns, adopting a closed-loop model that significantly reduces the environmental impact and also deals in plastics scraps trading.Established in the year 2013 through Promoters, the Company emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, combining cutting-edge systems and processes, environmental stewardship, and a commitment to sustainability to create a more responsible and eco-friendly approach to plastics. It established strong relationships across various industries, including Food and Beverages (F&B), Fast Moving Consumable Goods (FMCG), Cement, Fertilizers, Packaging, Consumer Goods, etc. In 2016, it formed a JV with Bisleri India for providing sustainability and plastic waste management solutions to their organization and afterthat, ventured into post-consumer plastic waste collection by developing model for direct collection of plastic waste from point of origin through hotels, restaurants, etc.In 2018, it created an expansion of service beyond waste collection to include Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) business. The Company is proposing the Public Offer aggregating 59,90,400 Equity Shares comprising 14,97,600 Fresh Issue and 44,92,800 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.