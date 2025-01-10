To The Members of Genpharmasec Ltd

(Formerly known as ‘Generic Pharmasec Ltd)

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Genpharmasec Ltd (Formerly known as ‘Generic Pharmasec Ltd) ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of changes in Equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as ‘financial statement).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013

(‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statement in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those

Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard as no other information as described above has been made available for review.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the standalone financial statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(B)(d)(v) herein below;

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act,

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; and

(B)With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company as stated in Note no. 58 to the standalone financial statements has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31st March,24

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March,24

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March,24.

d. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded i n writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

iii. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

iv. No dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company, hence no such compliance with Section 123 of the Act applicable to the company.

v. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software (Tally Prime Edit log) for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(c ) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the

Act;

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Abhishek S Tiwari & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 141048W Sd/- Abhishek Tiwari Partner M.No.155947 Place: Mumbai Date: 24th May, 2024 UDIN: 24155947BKCAXG8049

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of Genpharmasec Ltd (Formerly known as ‘Generic Pharmasec Ltd) (‘the Company) on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company do not hold any intangible assets during the year. Hence clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable. (b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not hold any immovable property. Accordingly, clause 3(i) (c) of the order in not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) The Company has not provided any guarantee or securities to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Further the Company has granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to subsidiary and other parties during the year, in respect of which;

Particulars Guarantees (In lacs) Security (In lacs) Loans (In lacs) Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount provided/ granted during the year (Rs.) -Subsidiaries - - 90.00 - -Others - - 1573.43 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (Rs.) -Subsidiaries - - 82.50 - -Others - - 1125.41 -

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investment made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or given security during the year.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments / receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d)There is no overdue amount in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted.

(e)The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans /advances in nature of loan that existed at the beginning of the year.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of our records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand to its related parties as defined in clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), detail of which are stated below:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 1653.30 Nil 90 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of Repayment (B) Nil Nil Nil Total (A+B) 1653.30 Nil 90 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 99.39% Nil 5.41%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any loans which require compliance of section 185 of the Act. However, company has made investments in compliance with s. 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance o f Deposits) Rules 2014 (as amended). Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of Companys products or for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales-tax, value added tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, are not applicable to the company. The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including income tax, Goods and Service Tax, Profession tax and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year, except for profession tax. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable was in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024 for the period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the statutory dues relating to Income tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute as at 31st March, 2024 is stated below:

Gross Amount Amount paid under protest Related period Forum where dispute is pending Remark if any 1.52 - AY 2022-23 CIT Appeal Calculation error in demand

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company did not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made allotment of equity shares by way of ‘right issue during the year and has complied with the requirements of s.42 of the Act and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with the rules framed in this regard. The amount so raised has been used for the purpose for which it was intended to be raised.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company and accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with s. 177 and s. 188, of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statement, as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of s. 135 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment is included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Abhishek S Tiwari & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 141048W Sd/- Abhishek Tiwari Partner M.No.155947 Place: Mumbai Date: 24th May, 2024 UDIN: 24155947BKCAXG8049

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Genpharmasec Ltd (Formerly known as ‘Generic Pharmasec Ltd) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.