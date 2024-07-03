SectorTrading
Open₹3.18
Prev. Close₹3.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.05
Day's High₹3.28
Day's Low₹3.03
52 Week's High₹7.31
52 Week's Low₹1.92
Book Value₹1.19
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)172.21
P/E106
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.37
27.69
27.69
27.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.2
-12.36
-12.32
-7.02
Net Worth
64.57
15.33
15.37
20.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.3
16.5
0.08
0.47
yoy growth (%)
29.12
20,146.99
-82.94
0
Raw materials
-19.2
-15.23
0
-0.41
As % of sales
90.11
92.33
0
86.94
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.12
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.5
1.2
0.06
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.19
-0.01
0
Working capital
4.08
7.76
-0.02
0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.12
20,146.99
-82.94
0
Op profit growth
84.44
-2,632.19
-56.97
-43.54
EBIT growth
25.23
1,775.51
389.08
-175.99
Net profit growth
24.57
2,016.97
210.4
-84.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
30.41
25.52
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
30.41
25.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajesh Sadhwani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sneha Sadhwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Siddhesh Shankar Shende
Independent Director
Mayur Bharatbhai Bhatt
Independent Director
Sachin Aphandkar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mr. Sohan Chaturvedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardik Makwana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Genpharmasec Ltd
Summary
Genpharmasec Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company on 16th November, 1992 in the State of Gujarat as Adi Rasayan Limited. The Company had received Certificate for Commencement of Business from ROC, Gujarat on November 20, 1992. Further, the name of Company was changed from Adi Rayasan Limited to Genpharmasec Limited on 27th November, 2018. Thereafter, the name of the Company was once again changed from Generic Pharmasec Limited to Genpharmasec Limited on 25th October, 2021 a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon the name change was obtained from the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai.The company implemented a project to manufacture organic and inorganic chemicals, dyes and pigments, at Panoli, Gujarat. Initially, the Company started as a manufacturer and trader of organic and inorganic chemicals, dyes and pigments and from 2018 onwards, ity shifted business activities to buying, selling and distribution of all kinds of pharmaceutical, medicinal and medicated preparations and decided to venture into the securities market. In year 2019, the Company focused to the lucrative medical and diagnostics device segment. The Company tied up with Abbott Point of Care Corporation INC, USA for distribution of their niche diagnostic equipment namely, i-STAT 1 Analyzer which is a hand-held blood analyzer exclusively used in ICUs and ICCUs of hospitals for immediate test results.
Read More
The Genpharmasec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genpharmasec Ltd is ₹172.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Genpharmasec Ltd is 106 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genpharmasec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genpharmasec Ltd is ₹1.92 and ₹7.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Genpharmasec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.50%, 3 Years at -4.32%, 1 Year at -3.93%, 6 Month at 34.18%, 3 Month at 4.26% and 1 Month at 5.65%.
