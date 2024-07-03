iifl-logo-icon 1
Genpharmasec Ltd Share Price

3.11
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.18
  • Day's High3.28
  • 52 Wk High7.31
  • Prev. Close3.18
  • Day's Low3.03
  • 52 Wk Low 1.92
  • Turnover (lac)35.05
  • P/E106
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.19
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)172.21
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Genpharmasec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.18

Prev. Close

3.18

Turnover(Lac.)

35.05

Day's High

3.28

Day's Low

3.03

52 Week's High

7.31

52 Week's Low

1.92

Book Value

1.19

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

172.21

P/E

106

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Genpharmasec Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Genpharmasec Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Genpharmasec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.97%

Foreign: 29.97%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 70.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Genpharmasec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.37

27.69

27.69

27.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.2

-12.36

-12.32

-7.02

Net Worth

64.57

15.33

15.37

20.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.3

16.5

0.08

0.47

yoy growth (%)

29.12

20,146.99

-82.94

0

Raw materials

-19.2

-15.23

0

-0.41

As % of sales

90.11

92.33

0

86.94

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.12

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.5

1.2

0.06

0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.19

-0.01

0

Working capital

4.08

7.76

-0.02

0.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.12

20,146.99

-82.94

0

Op profit growth

84.44

-2,632.19

-56.97

-43.54

EBIT growth

25.23

1,775.51

389.08

-175.99

Net profit growth

24.57

2,016.97

210.4

-84.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

30.41

25.52

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

30.41

25.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.1

Genpharmasec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Genpharmasec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajesh Sadhwani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sneha Sadhwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Siddhesh Shankar Shende

Independent Director

Mayur Bharatbhai Bhatt

Independent Director

Sachin Aphandkar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mr. Sohan Chaturvedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardik Makwana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Genpharmasec Ltd

Summary

Genpharmasec Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company on 16th November, 1992 in the State of Gujarat as Adi Rasayan Limited. The Company had received Certificate for Commencement of Business from ROC, Gujarat on November 20, 1992. Further, the name of Company was changed from Adi Rayasan Limited to Genpharmasec Limited on 27th November, 2018. Thereafter, the name of the Company was once again changed from Generic Pharmasec Limited to Genpharmasec Limited on 25th October, 2021 a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon the name change was obtained from the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai.The company implemented a project to manufacture organic and inorganic chemicals, dyes and pigments, at Panoli, Gujarat. Initially, the Company started as a manufacturer and trader of organic and inorganic chemicals, dyes and pigments and from 2018 onwards, ity shifted business activities to buying, selling and distribution of all kinds of pharmaceutical, medicinal and medicated preparations and decided to venture into the securities market. In year 2019, the Company focused to the lucrative medical and diagnostics device segment. The Company tied up with Abbott Point of Care Corporation INC, USA for distribution of their niche diagnostic equipment namely, i-STAT 1 Analyzer which is a hand-held blood analyzer exclusively used in ICUs and ICCUs of hospitals for immediate test results.
Company FAQs

What is the Genpharmasec Ltd share price today?

The Genpharmasec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Genpharmasec Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genpharmasec Ltd is ₹172.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Genpharmasec Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Genpharmasec Ltd is 106 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Genpharmasec Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genpharmasec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genpharmasec Ltd is ₹1.92 and ₹7.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Genpharmasec Ltd?

Genpharmasec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.50%, 3 Years at -4.32%, 1 Year at -3.93%, 6 Month at 34.18%, 3 Month at 4.26% and 1 Month at 5.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Genpharmasec Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Genpharmasec Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 70.02 %

Information
