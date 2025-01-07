Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.3
16.5
0.08
0.47
yoy growth (%)
29.12
20,146.99
-82.94
0
Raw materials
-19.2
-15.23
0
-0.41
As % of sales
90.11
92.33
0
86.94
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.12
-0.01
0
As % of sales
0.87
0.78
19.7
2.08
Other costs
-0.72
-0.48
-0.09
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.4
2.95
111.67
23.39
Operating profit
1.19
0.64
-0.02
-0.05
OPM
5.6
3.92
-31.37
-12.43
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.32
0.56
0.09
0.07
Profit before tax
1.5
1.2
0.06
0.01
Taxes
-0.25
-0.19
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-16.69
-16.26
-25.81
16.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.25
1
0.04
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.25
1
0.04
0.01
yoy growth (%)
24.57
2,016.97
210.4
-84.48
NPM
5.9
6.11
58.5
3.21
