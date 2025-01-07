iifl-logo-icon 1
Genpharmasec Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.19
(2.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.3

16.5

0.08

0.47

yoy growth (%)

29.12

20,146.99

-82.94

0

Raw materials

-19.2

-15.23

0

-0.41

As % of sales

90.11

92.33

0

86.94

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.12

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0.87

0.78

19.7

2.08

Other costs

-0.72

-0.48

-0.09

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.4

2.95

111.67

23.39

Operating profit

1.19

0.64

-0.02

-0.05

OPM

5.6

3.92

-31.37

-12.43

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.32

0.56

0.09

0.07

Profit before tax

1.5

1.2

0.06

0.01

Taxes

-0.25

-0.19

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-16.69

-16.26

-25.81

16.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.25

1

0.04

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.25

1

0.04

0.01

yoy growth (%)

24.57

2,016.97

210.4

-84.48

NPM

5.9

6.11

58.5

3.21

