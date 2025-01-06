Genpharmasec Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.5
1.2
0.06
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.19
-0.01
0
Working capital
4.08
7.76
-0.02
0.09
Other operating items
Operating
5.32
8.76
0.02
0.1
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.04
0
0
Free cash flow
5.34
8.8
0.02
0.1
Equity raised
-4.92
16.51
-2.46
-14.87
Investing
2.05
5.76
0
0
Financing
0
0.99
2.04
2.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.46
32.06
-0.4
-12.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.