Genpharmasec Ltd Summary

Genpharmasec Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company on 16th November, 1992 in the State of Gujarat as Adi Rasayan Limited. The Company had received Certificate for Commencement of Business from ROC, Gujarat on November 20, 1992. Further, the name of Company was changed from Adi Rayasan Limited to Genpharmasec Limited on 27th November, 2018. Thereafter, the name of the Company was once again changed from Generic Pharmasec Limited to Genpharmasec Limited on 25th October, 2021 a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon the name change was obtained from the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai.The company implemented a project to manufacture organic and inorganic chemicals, dyes and pigments, at Panoli, Gujarat. Initially, the Company started as a manufacturer and trader of organic and inorganic chemicals, dyes and pigments and from 2018 onwards, ity shifted business activities to buying, selling and distribution of all kinds of pharmaceutical, medicinal and medicated preparations and decided to venture into the securities market. In year 2019, the Company focused to the lucrative medical and diagnostics device segment. The Company tied up with Abbott Point of Care Corporation INC, USA for distribution of their niche diagnostic equipment namely, i-STAT 1 Analyzer which is a hand-held blood analyzer exclusively used in ICUs and ICCUs of hospitals for immediate test results.