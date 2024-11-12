iifl-logo-icon 1
Genpharmasec Ltd Board Meeting

Genpharmasec CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2. To consider any other business with the permission of a Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of a Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Fix the Day Date Time and Mode of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 and approve Draft notice and Calendar of Events for the same. 2.To Fix the Cut- off date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for E-voting and to fix the commencement and closing date for E-voting. 3.To consider and approve the Directors Report for the year ended March 31 2024.4.To consider and approve Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24. 5.To approve closure of Share Transfer Books & Register of Members for the 32nd Annual General Meeting. 6. To Consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer for E-voting at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting. 7.Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, 27th June, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202414 May 2024
Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements of the company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the company for Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 3. To take on record the report of the Auditors on standalone and consolidated Financial Statements. 4. Any other Matter with the permission of the chairperson. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 03.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202426 Apr 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for Appointment of Whole Time Director of the company.
Board Meeting27 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the resignation of Mr. Ulhas Deosthale from the post of Whole-Time Director; 2. To consider and take on record the resignation of Ms. Heta Shah from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer; 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in place of Ms. Heta Shah; 4. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Hardik Makwana is appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 27th March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors & the Board as a whole; 2. To Review the performance of the Chairperson of the company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors; 3. To assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the listed entity and the board of directors that is necessary for the board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair Outcome of the Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of the company held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un - audited Financial Results along with LRR for the quarter ended December 31 2023; 2. To confirm the closure of trading window from January 01 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the Financials Results are made public; 3. Any other business matter with the permission of chair. Financial Results for quarter ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of Board meeting on February 12, 2024 for filing quarterly financial results Revised filing of Outcome of Board Meeting on February 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

