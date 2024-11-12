Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2. To consider any other business with the permission of a Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of a Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Fix the Day Date Time and Mode of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 and approve Draft notice and Calendar of Events for the same. 2.To Fix the Cut- off date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for E-voting and to fix the commencement and closing date for E-voting. 3.To consider and approve the Directors Report for the year ended March 31 2024.4.To consider and approve Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24. 5.To approve closure of Share Transfer Books & Register of Members for the 32nd Annual General Meeting. 6. To Consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer for E-voting at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting. 7.Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, 27th June, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements of the company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the company for Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 3. To take on record the report of the Auditors on standalone and consolidated Financial Statements. 4. Any other Matter with the permission of the chairperson. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 03.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 26 Apr 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for Appointment of Whole Time Director of the company.

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the resignation of Mr. Ulhas Deosthale from the post of Whole-Time Director; 2. To consider and take on record the resignation of Ms. Heta Shah from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer; 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in place of Ms. Heta Shah; 4. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Hardik Makwana is appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 27th March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Genpharmasec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors & the Board as a whole; 2. To Review the performance of the Chairperson of the company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors; 3. To assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the listed entity and the board of directors that is necessary for the board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair Outcome of the Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of the company held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024