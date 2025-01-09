Genpharmasec Ltd Management Discussions

Introduction:

The Indian Pharmaceutical industry is currently ranked third in pharmaceutical production by volume after evolving over time into a thriving industry growing at a CAGR of 9.43% since the past nine years. Generic drugs, over-the-counter medications, bulk drugs, vaccines, contract research & manufacturing, biosimilars, and biologics are some of the major segments of the Indian pharma industry. India has highest number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities that comply with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and has 500 API producers that make for around 8% of the worldwide API market. The Pharmaceutical industry in India is the third largest in the world in terms of volume and 14th largest in terms of value. The Pharma sector currently contributes to around 1.72% of the countrys GDP. Indian pharmaceutical market is estimated to touch US$ 130 billion in value by the end of 2030. Meanwhile, the global market size of pharmaceutical products was estimated to cross over the US$ 1 trillion mark in 2023.

Market Size:

Market size of India pharmaceuticals industry is expected to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024, ~US$ 130 billion by 2030 and US$ 450 billion market by 2047. According to the government data, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is worth approximately US$ 50 billion with over US$ 25 billion of the value coming from exports. The current market size of the medical devices sector in India is estimated to be US$ 11 billion and its share in the global medical device market is estimated to be 1.5%. The government has set ambitious target to boost the medical devices industry in India, aiming to elevate it from its current US$ 11 billion valuation to US$ 50 billion by 2030.

The domestic pharmaceutical sector expects sales to grow 8-10% in the financial year 2023-24, indicated an analysis done by CRISIL, a global analytical research and rating agency. Indian pharma companies have a substantial share in the prescription market in the US and EU. The largest number of FDA-approved plants outside the US is in India. According to the Indian Economic Survey 2021, the domestic market is expected to grow 3x in the next decade. Indias domestic pharmaceutical market stood at US$ 42 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024 and further expand to reach US$ 120-130 billion by 2030. Indias biotechnology industry comprises biopharmaceuticals, bio-services, bio-agriculture, bio-industry, and bioinformatics. The Indian biotechnology industry was valued at US$ 70.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 150 billion by 2025. Indias medical devices market stood at US$ 10.36 billion in FY20. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 37% from 2020 to 2025 to reach US$ 50 billion. The Indian pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow 9-11% in the financial year 2024, as per ICRA.

In the global pharmaceuticals sector, India is a significant and rising player. India is the worlds largest supplier of generic medications, accounting for 20% of the worldwide supply by volu me and supplying about 60% of the global vaccination demand. The Indian pharmaceutical sector is worth US$ 42 billion worldwide. In FY23, the Indian pharma market saw a year-on-year growth of nearly 5%, reaching US$ 49.78 billion. During FY18 to FY23, the Indian pharmaceutical industry logged a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6-8%, primarily driven by an 8% increase in exports and a 6% rise in the domestic market.

Forward Looking Statement:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of

Operations of the Company describing the Companys objectives expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend modify or revise forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments information or events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include changes in government regulations tax laws economic developments within the country and such other factors globally. The financial statements are prepared under historical cost convention on accrual basis of accounting and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 (the Act) and comply with the Accounting Standards notified under Section 211(3C) of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2006. The management of Genpharmasec Limited (Formerly Known as Generic Pharmasec Limited) has used estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements on a prudent and reasonable basis in order that the financial statements reflect in a true and fair manner the state of affairs and profit for the year. The following discussions on our financial condition and result of operations should be read together with our audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to these statements included in the annual report.

Overview:

The Company has obtained distribution rights from Abbott Point of Care, USA for distribution of their i-STAT Analysers and its Cartridges all over India. Similarly, the Company also holds distribution rights of Onco division and Opthal division through Amneal Healthcare private limited (US Based). The Directors of the Company are consistently making efforts to expand the business activities as depending exclusively one Company would result in stagnation of sales in the coming years. The Board of Directors from time to time has always considered the proposals for diversification into the areas which would be profitable for the Company. Besides these efforts, the Company has started directly importing Cartridges from Abbott POC, USA which has increased its profitability to a great extent.

Company have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with one of the promoters of M/s. Derren Healthcare Private Limited (DHPL) whereby we had agreed to acquire his 70% shareholding in DHPL. DHPL is Company based in Ahmedabad with state-of-the-art manufacturing Injectables unit which holds WHO-GMP certificate and is in the process of applying for approvals of EU as well as US FDA The production of injectables is going on in full swing in DHPL and is likely to achieve 90% capacity shortly which will boost our Revenue and consequently, profitability.

We have established our subsidiary in Dubai, UAE in which your Company hold 52% shareholding. This subsidiary will help us tap Middle East market for formulations manufactured in DHPL. We have obtained license from FSSAI to enable us to import food products through our subsidiary in Dubai.

We have formed a wholly-owned subsidiary namely, M/s. Clinigenome India Private Limited which will engage in establishing clinical laboratories in various major cities to capture ever-expanding and lucrative diagnostic segment

The Company is looking for obtaining distribution rights of various pharma products and diagnostic equipment manufactured by other MNCs to improve its bottom-line.

Company Performance:

The Company has 2 segments namely:- i. Distribution of Diagnostic Equipments and ii. Investment and trading in Securities.

The Company doing quite well in Diagnostic Equipment segments The Company has shown much improved performance in this Segment and has earned profits before tax of Rs. 46.66 lakhs in this Segment. The Company has not done any new investment in trading segment in the present financial year.

Financial Performance:

The Revenue from operations for the FY 2023-24 marginally increased to Rs. 3040.57 lacs as compared to the Revenue of Rs. 2551.5 lacs in the previous year. The Profit Before Tax for the FY 2023-24 is Rs. 46.66 lacs as compared to Profit of Rs. 28.16 lacs in the previous year. The Profit After Tax for the FY 2023-24 is Rs. 4.62 lacs as compared to a Profit of Rs. 112.48 lacs in the previous year.

Particulars 31st March 2024 31st March 2023 Revenue from Operations 3040.57 2551.57 Other Income 71.76 10.01 Total Revenue 3112.33 2561.58 Total Expenses 3065.67 2533.42 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 46.66 28.16 Profit/(Loss) After Tax 4.62 112.48 Other Comprehensive Income (73.04) (116.40) Total Comprehensive Income for the Period (68.42) (3.92)

Opportunities And Threats:

The over reliance on one single Company namely, Abbott Point of Care, USA is not desirable. Therefore, the Company is trying to rope in other companies in order to strengthen its bottom-line and also to diversify in other sectors of Pharma business.

Outlook:

The Company has gained lot of strength due to substitution of the Management and exploring opportunities in newer field of work thereby increasing its leverage and making it profitable venture.

The expertise of the well experienced management will boost the Companys utilization of resources and is considered the greatest strength in making.

Key Risks And Concerns:

The Company is now into distribution of Diagnostic pharma Equipments. The Company holds rights for distribution of such equipments namely, i-STAT Analyzers and its Cartridges manufactured by Abbott Point of Care, USA all over India. Similarly, the Company also holds distribution rights of

Onco division and Opthal division through Amneal Healthcare private limited (US Based). The Company is taking efforts to obtain distribution rights from other established and well-known companies as well in order to mitigate risks which are usually associated with such line of businesses.

Internal Control System and their Adequacy:

For the purposes of effective internal financial control, the Company has adopted various policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to companys policies the safe- guarding of its assets the prevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. There has not been any significant change in such control systems. The control systems are reviewed by the management regularly. The same are also reviewed by the Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors from time to time. The Company has also adopted various policies and procedures to safeguard the interest of the Company. These policies and procedures are reviewed from time to time. There has also been proper reporting mechanism implemented in the organization for reporting any deviation from the policies and procedures. Compliance audit is also conducted from time to time by external agencies on various areas of operations.

Human Resources Vis-?-Vis Industrial Relations:

The company recognizes the importance of human value and ensures that proper encouragement both moral and financial is extended to employees to motivate them. The human resources received commensurate attention during the year considering the growth of the organization and the need arising there from.

Cautionary Statement:

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" section describe an optimistic approach of the management regarding the Companys visions strategies objectives projections estimates expectations and predictions. These may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of legal framework. However, the annual performance can differ significantly from those expressed or implied depending upon the market conditions economic and climatic conditions Government policies and other incidental factors.