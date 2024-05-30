Independent Auditors Report on Quarterly and Year to Date Audited Standalone financial results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

To,

The Board of Directors,

Gian Lifecare Limited,

Kanpur

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying statement of quarterly and year to date standalone financial results of M/s. Gian Lifecare Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended March 31,2024, and for the year ended March 31, 2024 (the "Statement"), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement.

I. Is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended; and

II. Gives a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and other comprehensive profit and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31,2024, as well as year to date results for the period from April 1,2023 to 31 March 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standard on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibility under those Standards is further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statement under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter:

Maintaining Unreasonably High Balance of Cash in Hand

We draw attention to the Note relating to "Cash and Bank balances" in the financial statements, which describes the Companys policy of maintaining an unreasonably high balance of cash throughout the year. As auditors, it is our responsibility to express an opinion on whether the financial statements are prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.

While there is no inherent impropriety in maintaining a high cash balance, it is important to note that the Companys practice of consistently holding an unreasonably high amount of cash may have significant implications on the financial position and operations.

Management is responsible for the determination of the appropriate cash levels required to meet the Companys operational needs, liquidity requirements, and risk management objectives. We recommend that the Company evaluates its cash management policies and practices, considering factors such as opportunity costs, potential investment returns, and potential alternative uses of funds to optimize the utilization of available resources.

Our opinion is not modified with respect to this matter, and we do not express a separate opinion on the Companys cash management policies and practices. However, we consider it important to draw the users attention to this matter, as it may have a significant impact on the financial position and performance of the Company.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

The Statement have been prepared on the basis of the standalone financial statements. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the Statement that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive profit and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control with reference to financial statements in place and operating effectiveness of such control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the statement, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31,2024, being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year ended March 31, 2024, and the unaudited year - to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year as per books of accounts.

Our conclusion on the Statement is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report agree with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, companys accounting software do not has a feature for recording an audit trail (edit log) that is nonconfigurable and operational throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software.

Annexure A to the independent auditors report.

The Annexure referred to under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our independent auditors report to the members of Gian Life Care Limited on the financial statement for the year ended 31st March,2024.

i. (a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant, and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) All Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at a regular interval of time (normally once a year). No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreement are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statement are held in the name of the Company. Except, the company had taken over the fixed assets of Gian Pathology & X- Rays (Proprietor - Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta) pursuant to take over of business on 1st March 2019, which was originally purchased in the name of Gian Pathology &X- Rays/Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta. The total takeover amount of the fixed assets amounted to Rs. 2,92,15.535.44/-. The company had also taken over the flat amounted to Rs 50,12,951 in March 2019, title deed of which stands in the joint name of Ms. Avani Gupta (CFO) and Mr. Arun Gupta (Managing Director).

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant, and equipment (including right to use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a)As explained to us the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stock and book records that were 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of f 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties

iv. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not granted any loans to the parties covered under section 185 of the companies act. The company has not provided us with the supporting evidence which complies with the provisions of section 186 of the act in respect of investment made or loans or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under section 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits. Therefore, the reporting of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vii. (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, value added tax and cess and any other statutory dues to appropriate authority have not been regularly deposited during the year by the Company and there has been serious delay in large no of cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the following undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. Statement of Arrears of Statutory dues outstanding for more than six months.

Nature Of Statute Nature Of Dues Amount (RS.) Period for which the amount Relates The Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax Liability 21-22 Rs. 15,059,000 2021-2022 The Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax Liability 22-23 Rs.5,429,755 2022-2023 The Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax Liability 23-24 Rs. 1,61,32,118 2023-2024

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, as at March 31, 2024, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, as at March 31, 2024, there were no such transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

ix. (a)The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not raised any funds on short term basis.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has taken Inter Corporate Deposit from the holding company on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable

x. The Company did not raise money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reportin g under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a)No fraud by the Company and on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As informed, the Company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi company, therefore the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the order are not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act,2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company does not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

xv. Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with him and therefore the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a)The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred no cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There is no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The provision of Sec 135 of Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the company, accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) is not applicable.

xxi. There is no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the

Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gian Life Care Limited as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of Ind AS standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For MSNT & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration NO.018542C/C400322

Navodit Tyagi

Partner

Membership No.-533375

UDIN No: 24533375BKFJMJ4053

Place: Noida

Date: 30/05/2024