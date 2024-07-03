SectorHealthcare
Open₹20.47
Prev. Close₹20.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.41
Day's High₹20.48
Day's Low₹19.2
52 Week's High₹29
52 Week's Low₹17.01
Book Value₹19.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.22
P/E5.1
EPS3.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.34
10.34
10.34
4.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.27
4.97
3.69
4.96
Net Worth
19.61
15.31
14.03
9.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.45
7.64
0.55
yoy growth (%)
36.74
1,269.41
Raw materials
-3.57
-1.58
-0.06
As % of sales
34.15
20.78
11.85
Employee costs
-0.94
-1.06
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.75
1.55
0.09
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.73
-0.43
-0.02
Working capital
0.75
3.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.74
1,269.41
Op profit growth
51.7
1,210.5
EBIT growth
64.56
1,250.79
Net profit growth
79
1,523.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
13.12
11.92
15.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.12
11.92
15.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.67
0.69
0.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arun Kumar Gupta
Non Executive Director
Rashika Agarwal
Addtnl Independent Director
Umang Gupta
Addtnl Independent Director
Abhiram Saran Agarwal
Company Secretary
Astha Chaturvedi
Company Secretary
Vanshul Asnani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gian Lifecare Ltd
Summary
Gian Life Care Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur with the name & style Gian Life Care Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 06, 2018. Subsequently, Company acquired the entire business of M/s Gian Pathology & X-Ray, sole proprietorship concern of its Promoter Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta w.e.f. March 01, 2019. The diagnostic center under the name of M/s. Gian Pathology and X-Rays was first established in Kanpur in year 1995 by Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta (MD Pathology) which has been taken-over by the Company. Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta completed his degree in Pathology from G.S.V.M. Medical College in Kanpur. Under his guidance and efforts the laboratory has taken the shape of a big diagnostic center which has its 2 branches across Kanpur and collection centers in its adjoining districts. The Company is engaged in the business of providing diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in Kanpur and nearby areas. It provides a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services such as patient diagnosis, prevention and wellness diagnosis services to its patients and healthcare providers. The customers include individual patients, hospitals, other healthcare providers and corporate customers.Apart from this, the Company offers a broad range of approximately 1,344 tests, it includes various tests ranging from biochemistry, clinical pathology, coagulation, cytog
Read More
The Gian Lifecare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gian Lifecare Ltd is ₹20.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gian Lifecare Ltd is 5.1 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gian Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gian Lifecare Ltd is ₹17.01 and ₹29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gian Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.98%, 3 Years at -19.53%, 1 Year at 5.29%, 6 Month at -9.42%, 3 Month at -4.42% and 1 Month at -2.95%.
