Gian Lifecare Ltd Share Price

19.55
(-2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:51:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.47
  • Day's High20.48
  • 52 Wk High29
  • Prev. Close20.1
  • Day's Low19.2
  • 52 Wk Low 17.01
  • Turnover (lac)4.41
  • P/E5.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.21
  • EPS3.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gian Lifecare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gian Lifecare Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gian Lifecare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gian Lifecare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.98%

Non-Promoter- 68.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Gian Lifecare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.34

10.34

10.34

4.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.27

4.97

3.69

4.96

Net Worth

19.61

15.31

14.03

9.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.45

7.64

0.55

yoy growth (%)

36.74

1,269.41

Raw materials

-3.57

-1.58

-0.06

As % of sales

34.15

20.78

11.85

Employee costs

-0.94

-1.06

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.75

1.55

0.09

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.73

-0.43

-0.02

Working capital

0.75

3.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.74

1,269.41

Op profit growth

51.7

1,210.5

EBIT growth

64.56

1,250.79

Net profit growth

79

1,523.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

13.12

11.92

15.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.12

11.92

15.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.67

0.69

0.51

Gian Lifecare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gian Lifecare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arun Kumar Gupta

Non Executive Director

Rashika Agarwal

Addtnl Independent Director

Umang Gupta

Addtnl Independent Director

Abhiram Saran Agarwal

Company Secretary

Astha Chaturvedi

Company Secretary

Vanshul Asnani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gian Lifecare Ltd

Summary

Gian Life Care Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur with the name & style Gian Life Care Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 06, 2018. Subsequently, Company acquired the entire business of M/s Gian Pathology & X-Ray, sole proprietorship concern of its Promoter Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta w.e.f. March 01, 2019. The diagnostic center under the name of M/s. Gian Pathology and X-Rays was first established in Kanpur in year 1995 by Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta (MD Pathology) which has been taken-over by the Company. Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta completed his degree in Pathology from G.S.V.M. Medical College in Kanpur. Under his guidance and efforts the laboratory has taken the shape of a big diagnostic center which has its 2 branches across Kanpur and collection centers in its adjoining districts. The Company is engaged in the business of providing diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in Kanpur and nearby areas. It provides a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services such as patient diagnosis, prevention and wellness diagnosis services to its patients and healthcare providers. The customers include individual patients, hospitals, other healthcare providers and corporate customers.Apart from this, the Company offers a broad range of approximately 1,344 tests, it includes various tests ranging from biochemistry, clinical pathology, coagulation, cytog
Company FAQs

What is the Gian Lifecare Ltd share price today?

The Gian Lifecare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gian Lifecare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gian Lifecare Ltd is ₹20.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gian Lifecare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gian Lifecare Ltd is 5.1 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gian Lifecare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gian Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gian Lifecare Ltd is ₹17.01 and ₹29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gian Lifecare Ltd?

Gian Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.98%, 3 Years at -19.53%, 1 Year at 5.29%, 6 Month at -9.42%, 3 Month at -4.42% and 1 Month at -2.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gian Lifecare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gian Lifecare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.01 %

