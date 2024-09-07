|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Please find attached herewith Newspaper Publications in relation to date of AGM and E Voting. Regards For Gian Life Care Limited Please find attached herewith copy of Notice of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company. For Gian Life Care Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024) Sir/ Maam, Please find attached herewith voting results and consolidated scrutinisers report for the 6th AGM of the Company. For Gian Life Care Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
