Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.45
7.64
0.55
yoy growth (%)
36.74
1,269.41
Raw materials
-3.57
-1.58
-0.06
As % of sales
34.15
20.78
11.85
Employee costs
-0.94
-1.06
-0.15
As % of sales
9.01
13.96
27.69
Other costs
-2.88
-2.97
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.64
38.93
32.95
Operating profit
3.05
2.01
0.15
OPM
29.18
26.31
27.49
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.3
-0.29
-0.04
Other income
0.29
0.1
0
Profit before tax
2.75
1.55
0.09
Taxes
-0.73
-0.43
-0.02
Tax rate
-26.77
-27.66
-26.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.01
1.12
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
2.01
1.12
0.06
yoy growth (%)
79
1,523.77
NPM
19.29
14.73
12.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.