Gian Lifecare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.45
(0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:37:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gian Lifecare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.45

7.64

0.55

yoy growth (%)

36.74

1,269.41

Raw materials

-3.57

-1.58

-0.06

As % of sales

34.15

20.78

11.85

Employee costs

-0.94

-1.06

-0.15

As % of sales

9.01

13.96

27.69

Other costs

-2.88

-2.97

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.64

38.93

32.95

Operating profit

3.05

2.01

0.15

OPM

29.18

26.31

27.49

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.3

-0.29

-0.04

Other income

0.29

0.1

0

Profit before tax

2.75

1.55

0.09

Taxes

-0.73

-0.43

-0.02

Tax rate

-26.77

-27.66

-26.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.01

1.12

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

2.01

1.12

0.06

yoy growth (%)

79

1,523.77

NPM

19.29

14.73

12.43

Gian Lifecare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gian Lifecare Ltd

Loading...

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

