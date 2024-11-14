Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Gian Life Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the captioned subject it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at Kanpur: 1. To interallia consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper. Further we hereby inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed from Sunday i.e. 01st October 2024 and shall remain closed till completion of 48 hours after such information is made public for all Directors KMPs Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company as defined in the Code. Kindly take the same on record. Yours faithfully For GIAN LIFE CARE LIMITED Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: - 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September, 2024. (Copy enclosed along with Limited Review Report). The Board Meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06.30 P.M. You are requested to kindly take the above information in your records. Thanking You, Yours faithfully, For GIAN LIFE CARE LIMITED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Gian Life Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to intimate that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 23rd day of August 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 7/216(6) Swaroop Nagar Kanpur-208002 Uttar Pradesh to transact the following businesses:- 1. To propose increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company along with consequential alterations in the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. To consider and approve re-appointment of Shri Arun Kumar Gupta as Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. March 15 2024 subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 3. To consider and transit any other business which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chair. Kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:- 1. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from INR 12,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crores only) consisting of 1,20,00,000 (One Crore Twenty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each to INR 42,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Two Crores only) consisting of 4,20,00,000 (Four Crore Twenty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each and consequent alteration in Clause V of the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of shareholders; 2. To re-appoint Shri Arun Kumar Gupta as Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. March 15, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders of the Company; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: - 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the Quarter/ Period ended June 30, 2024. (Copy enclosed along with Limited Review Report). The Board Meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M and concluded at 04.30 P.M. You are requested to kindly take the above information in your records. Thanking You, Yours faithfully, For GIAN LIFE CARE LIMITED (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024