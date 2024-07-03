Gian Lifecare Ltd Summary

Gian Life Care Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur with the name & style Gian Life Care Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 06, 2018. Subsequently, Company acquired the entire business of M/s Gian Pathology & X-Ray, sole proprietorship concern of its Promoter Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta w.e.f. March 01, 2019. The diagnostic center under the name of M/s. Gian Pathology and X-Rays was first established in Kanpur in year 1995 by Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta (MD Pathology) which has been taken-over by the Company. Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta completed his degree in Pathology from G.S.V.M. Medical College in Kanpur. Under his guidance and efforts the laboratory has taken the shape of a big diagnostic center which has its 2 branches across Kanpur and collection centers in its adjoining districts. The Company is engaged in the business of providing diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in Kanpur and nearby areas. It provides a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services such as patient diagnosis, prevention and wellness diagnosis services to its patients and healthcare providers. The customers include individual patients, hospitals, other healthcare providers and corporate customers.Apart from this, the Company offers a broad range of approximately 1,344 tests, it includes various tests ranging from biochemistry, clinical pathology, coagulation, cytogenetics, cytology, hematology, histopathology, immunoassay, microbiology, molecular biology and radiology services. It also designed certain test which includes a variety of test combinations which are specific to some disease or disorder or wellness that are used for health and fitness screening. In January 2020, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 14,16,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 3.11 Crore.Apart from the major lab in Kanpur, the major lab in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh became completely operational w.e.f. April, 2022. The Company is in process to open several diagnostics labs in various parts of the Company.