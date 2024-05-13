To

The Members of

GIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OPINION

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of GIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive

Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

2. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

3. Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Expected Credit Loss – Impairment of carrying value of the loans and advances. We performed audit procedures set out below: Under Ind AS 109, Expected Credit Loss (ECL) is required to be determined for recognising impairment loss on financial stated at amortised cost or carried at fair value through other comprehensive income. • Read the Companys Board approved Ind AS 109 based impairment provisioning methodology and estimates policy. The calculation of impairment loss or ECL is based on significant managementestimates Test checked PD and judgments, which are as under: • Understood and assessed the Companys process and controls on measurement and recognition of impairment in the loan portfolio. • Judgements about credit risk characteristics for collective evaluation of impairment under various stages of ECL. Loan staging criteria. • Test checked loans in stage 1, 2 and 3 to ascertain that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. • Consideration of probability scenarios and forward looking macro-economic factors. LGD calculation workings performed by management, including testing data used in assessment and evaluation of whether the results support appropriateness of the PDs at portfolio level. • Model estimates – Inherently judgmental models are used to estimate ECL which involves determining Probabilities of Default (‘PD), Loss Given Default (‘LGD), and Exposures at Default (‘EAD). • Test checked the calculation of determining Exposure at Default (EAD). ECL requires a large variety of data as an input to the model. This increases the risk of completeness and accuracy of the data that has been used to create assumptions in the model. • Test checked basis of collateral valuation in the determination of ECL provision. In our opinion this is considered as a Key Audit Matter in view of the criticality of the item to the Standalone Financial Statements and the complex nature of assumptions and judgments exercised by the management. Performed an assessment of the ECL provision levels at each stage to determine if they were reasonable considering the Companys portfolio, risk profile, credit risk management practices and the macroeconomic environment. IT System and controls We have carried out the following procedures to verify the effectiveness of IT Controls: The Companys financial accounting and reporting system are highly dependent on the effective working of the operating and accounting system. • We obtained an understanding of the Companys business IT environment and key changes, if any during the audit period that may be relevant to the audit. The Company has separate software application for loan management / servicing and accounting. Our audit procedures included verifying, testing and reviewing the design and operating effectiveness of the key automated and manual business cycle controls and logic for system generated reports relevant to the audit by verifying the reports / returns and other financial and non-financial information generated from the system on a test check basis. Transfer of data from / to these software are critical for accurate compilation of financial information. • We have tested and reviewed the reconciliations between the loan origination / servicing application and the accounting software to mitigate the risk of incorrect data flow to / from separate application software. Due to extensive volume, variety and complexity of transactions, the operating system is functioning consistently and accurately, specifically with respect to following: • We have also obtained management representations wherever considered necessary. • Interest, Fee income and other charges collected on loans. • Bifurcation of the loan portfolio based on maturity pattern and Assets Classification based on aging of default. • Various Reports generated, including the report for Asset Classification and Provision. We have identified ‘IT system and controls as key audit matter because of significant use of IT system and the scale and complexity of the IT architecture.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

4. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and review the steps taken by the management to communicate with those in receipt of the other information, if previously issued, to inform them of the revision.

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

5. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, other the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting

Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

7. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone financial statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of the reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the result of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

8. As required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("the Order") issued by Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in "Annexure I" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

9. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of

Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate eport in "Annexure II"

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors, including sitting fees paid to directors, during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial

Statements – Refer Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delays in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education & Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts (refer note 45 (x) (i) to the Standalone Financial Statements), no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts (refer note 45 (x)(ii) to the Standalone Financial Statements), no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. On the basis of information and explanations given to us and based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. For and on behalf of

Chandabhoy & Jassoobhoy

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 101647W

Ambesh Dave

Partner (Membership No.: 049289) UDIN:24049289BKDHQJ8442 Date: May 13, 2024 Place:Mumbai

"ANNEXURE I" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 8 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of GIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) In our opinion, the Companys program of verifying Property Plant and Equipment once in a year, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to such program, the physical verificationof Property,

Plant and Equipment, were done during the current year. We have been informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties (other than properties where the

Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) classified as Property, Plant and Equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, it has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. 2. (a) The Company is in the business of Housing Finance. Therefore, it does not hold any physical inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. (a) Since the principal business of the Company is to give loans, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company is principally engaged in the business of providing loans. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been duly stipulated and the repayment of principal amounts and receipt of interest have generally been regular as per repayment schedules except for 9,941 cases having outstanding balance at the year end aggregating to Rs. 1,35,994 Lakh wherein the repayment of principal and interest are not regular. Having regard to the nature of Companys business and volume of information involved, it is not practical to provide an itemised list of loan assets where repayment of principal and interest have not been regular.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the total amount overdue for more than ninety days as at the balance sheet date are as under:

No. of cases Principal component of EMIs amount overdue (Rs.Rs. in Lakh) Interest component of EMIs /PEMIs amount overdue (Rs.Rs. in Lakh) Total EMIs /PEMIs amount overdue (Rs.Rs. in Lakh) * 2,803 3,361 12,441 15,802

* Includes Loss assets

According to information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has taken reasonable steps to recover the principal and interest amount.

(e) Since the principal business of the Company is to give loans, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans that were either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not advanced any loans or made any investment or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly reporting on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. (a) According to the information & explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees

State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us, no material disputed statutory dues as stated in sub clause (a) above, that have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of appeal matters pending before appropriate authorities.

8. According to the information & explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessment made during the year under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in repayment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced to us, the

Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financialinstitution year or otherlender duringthe .

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the books of account on an overall basis, the Company has utilised the money raised by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes during the year by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and therefore reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the

Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Following are the instances of fraud on the Company, noticed or reported during the year:

No of instances Nature of Fraud Amount involved (Rs.Rs. in Lakh) 98 Borrower related fraud 1567.22

(b) No report has been filed by the auditors under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provision of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable, and details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) As stated in Note No. 55, the Company had an inhouse internal audit department, which uses the services of outside experts / professionals to conduct internal audit of various branches. According to the information and explanations given to us and the reports of the internal auditors examined by us, the internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of Internal Auditors for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) The Company is a Housing Finance Company and it holds a valid Certificate of Registration Housing Bank issued under Section 29A (2) of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 for conducting housing finance business.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no Core Investment Company as a part of Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets andpaymentoffinancialliabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and further based on our examination of the records of the Company, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records examined by us, the Company does not have any amount unspent to be transferred to a Fund specifiedin Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the said Act in respect of other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records examined by us, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount in respect of ongoing projects at the end of current financial year, to a Special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

For and on behalf of

Chandabhoy & Jassoobhoy

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 101647W

Ambesh Dave Partner (Membership No.: 049289)

UDIN: 24049289BKDHQJ8442 Date: May 13, 2024 Place: Mumbai

"Annexure II" to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 9 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of GIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of GIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

(‘the guidance note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and specified under section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Due to the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial

Financial Statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For and on behalf of

Chandabhoy & Jassoobhoy

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 101647W

Ambesh Dave Partner (Membership No.: 049289)

UDIN: 24049289BKDHQJ8442

Date: May 13, 2024 Place: Mumbai