Summary

GIC Housing Finance Limited was incorporated on December 12, 1989 with the name GIC Grih Vitta Limited. The Company was formed with the objective of entering in the field of direct lending to individuals and other corporates to accelerate the housing activities in India.GIC Housing Finance Ltd is a subsidiary of General Insurance Corporation of India. The Company is engaged in the housing finance activity. They operate in the retail loan segment. They provide loans to individuals and to persons/ entities engaged in construction of houses/ flats for residential purposes. As on 31 March 2019, the company had 75 offices spread across the country. They have got a strong marketing team, which is further assisted by Sales Associates (SAs). They have tie-ups with builders to provide finance to individual borrowers. The company also has tie-ups with corporates for various housing finance needs.The company was promoted by General Insurance Corporation of India and their erstwhile subsidiaries namely, National Insurance Company Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd and United India Insurance Company Ltd together with erstwhile UTI, ICICI, IFCI, HDFC and SBI, all of them contributing to the initial share capital. HDFC, SBI, ICICI and SUUTI sold off their holding in the company and ceased to be the promoters of the company.During the year 1989-91, the company started their operations in 8 locations. During the year 1991-92, they launched Employee an

