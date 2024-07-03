Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹211
Prev. Close₹209.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹378.53
Day's High₹211
Day's Low₹198.51
52 Week's High₹292.4
52 Week's Low₹187.15
Book Value₹353.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,076.73
P/E6.84
EPS30.57
Divi. Yield2.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.88
53.88
53.88
53.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,774.77
1,645.43
1,456.94
1,303.94
Net Worth
1,828.65
1,699.31
1,510.82
1,357.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.7
35.96
-394.57
85.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,048.01
1,104.05
1,140.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,048.01
1,104.05
1,140.73
Other Operating Income
9.15
10.85
9.05
Other Income
12.52
14
6.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Hitesh Joshi
Independent Director
AJIT KUMAR SAXENA
Independent Director
Rani Singh Nair
Independent Director
Vaijinath Gavarshetty
Independent Director
Kishore Garimella
Independent Director
S. J. Krishnan
Independent Director
Neelam Damodharan
Managing Director & CEO
Paul Lobo
Independent Director
Sunil Kakar
Non Executive Director
RASHMI RAMAN SINGH
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N. Ramaswamy
Non Executive Director
Rajeshwari Singh Muni
Non Executive Director
B. S. Rahul
Non Executive Director
Girija Subramanian
Reports by GIC Housing Finance Ltd
Summary
GIC Housing Finance Limited was incorporated on December 12, 1989 with the name GIC Grih Vitta Limited. The Company was formed with the objective of entering in the field of direct lending to individuals and other corporates to accelerate the housing activities in India.GIC Housing Finance Ltd is a subsidiary of General Insurance Corporation of India. The Company is engaged in the housing finance activity. They operate in the retail loan segment. They provide loans to individuals and to persons/ entities engaged in construction of houses/ flats for residential purposes. As on 31 March 2019, the company had 75 offices spread across the country. They have got a strong marketing team, which is further assisted by Sales Associates (SAs). They have tie-ups with builders to provide finance to individual borrowers. The company also has tie-ups with corporates for various housing finance needs.The company was promoted by General Insurance Corporation of India and their erstwhile subsidiaries namely, National Insurance Company Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd and United India Insurance Company Ltd together with erstwhile UTI, ICICI, IFCI, HDFC and SBI, all of them contributing to the initial share capital. HDFC, SBI, ICICI and SUUTI sold off their holding in the company and ceased to be the promoters of the company.During the year 1989-91, the company started their operations in 8 locations. During the year 1991-92, they launched Employee an
Read More
The GIC Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹199.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GIC Housing Finance Ltd is ₹1076.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GIC Housing Finance Ltd is 6.84 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GIC Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GIC Housing Finance Ltd is ₹187.15 and ₹292.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GIC Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.07%, 3 Years at 11.34%, 1 Year at -5.13%, 6 Month at -16.40%, 3 Month at -9.19% and 1 Month at -6.89%.
