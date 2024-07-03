iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GIC Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

199.95
(-4.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open211
  • Day's High211
  • 52 Wk High292.4
  • Prev. Close209.34
  • Day's Low198.51
  • 52 Wk Low 187.15
  • Turnover (lac)378.53
  • P/E6.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value353.59
  • EPS30.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,076.73
  • Div. Yield2.15
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GIC Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

211

Prev. Close

209.34

Turnover(Lac.)

378.53

Day's High

211

Day's Low

198.51

52 Week's High

292.4

52 Week's Low

187.15

Book Value

353.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,076.73

P/E

6.84

EPS

30.57

Divi. Yield

2.15

GIC Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

Record Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

GIC Housing Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GIC Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.40%

Non-Promoter- 8.80%

Institutions: 8.80%

Non-Institutions: 48.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GIC Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.88

53.88

53.88

53.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,774.77

1,645.43

1,456.94

1,303.94

Net Worth

1,828.65

1,699.31

1,510.82

1,357.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.7

35.96

-394.57

85.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,048.01

1,104.05

1,140.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,048.01

1,104.05

1,140.73

Other Operating Income

9.15

10.85

9.05

Other Income

12.52

14

6.62

View Annually Results

GIC Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GIC Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Hitesh Joshi

Independent Director

AJIT KUMAR SAXENA

Independent Director

Rani Singh Nair

Independent Director

Vaijinath Gavarshetty

Independent Director

Kishore Garimella

Independent Director

S. J. Krishnan

Independent Director

Neelam Damodharan

Managing Director & CEO

Paul Lobo

Independent Director

Sunil Kakar

Non Executive Director

RASHMI RAMAN SINGH

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N. Ramaswamy

Non Executive Director

Rajeshwari Singh Muni

Non Executive Director

B. S. Rahul

Non Executive Director

Girija Subramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GIC Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

GIC Housing Finance Limited was incorporated on December 12, 1989 with the name GIC Grih Vitta Limited. The Company was formed with the objective of entering in the field of direct lending to individuals and other corporates to accelerate the housing activities in India.GIC Housing Finance Ltd is a subsidiary of General Insurance Corporation of India. The Company is engaged in the housing finance activity. They operate in the retail loan segment. They provide loans to individuals and to persons/ entities engaged in construction of houses/ flats for residential purposes. As on 31 March 2019, the company had 75 offices spread across the country. They have got a strong marketing team, which is further assisted by Sales Associates (SAs). They have tie-ups with builders to provide finance to individual borrowers. The company also has tie-ups with corporates for various housing finance needs.The company was promoted by General Insurance Corporation of India and their erstwhile subsidiaries namely, National Insurance Company Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd and United India Insurance Company Ltd together with erstwhile UTI, ICICI, IFCI, HDFC and SBI, all of them contributing to the initial share capital. HDFC, SBI, ICICI and SUUTI sold off their holding in the company and ceased to be the promoters of the company.During the year 1989-91, the company started their operations in 8 locations. During the year 1991-92, they launched Employee an
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GIC Housing Finance Ltd share price today?

The GIC Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹199.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of GIC Housing Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GIC Housing Finance Ltd is ₹1076.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GIC Housing Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GIC Housing Finance Ltd is 6.84 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GIC Housing Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GIC Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GIC Housing Finance Ltd is ₹187.15 and ₹292.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GIC Housing Finance Ltd?

GIC Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.07%, 3 Years at 11.34%, 1 Year at -5.13%, 6 Month at -16.40%, 3 Month at -9.19% and 1 Month at -6.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GIC Housing Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GIC Housing Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.41 %
Institutions - 8.81 %
Public - 48.79 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GIC Housing Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.