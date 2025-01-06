iifl-logo-icon 1
GIC Housing Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

199.95
(-4.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

GIC Housing Fin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.7

35.96

-394.57

85.86

Other operating items

Operating

-1.7

35.96

-394.57

85.86

Capital expenditure

2.01

23.37

-13.32

0.09

Free cash flow

0.3

59.33

-407.89

85.95

Equity raised

2,513.15

2,273.7

1,878.46

1,489.19

Investing

0.67

0.57

-13.46

16.67

Financing

987.05

3,569.95

3,541.98

2,472.9

Dividends paid

0

0

29.63

26.93

Net in cash

3,501.18

5,903.55

5,028.72

4,091.64

