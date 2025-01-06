GIC Housing Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.7
35.96
-394.57
85.86
Other operating items
Operating
-1.7
35.96
-394.57
85.86
Capital expenditure
2.01
23.37
-13.32
0.09
Free cash flow
0.3
59.33
-407.89
85.95
Equity raised
2,513.15
2,273.7
1,878.46
1,489.19
Investing
0.67
0.57
-13.46
16.67
Financing
987.05
3,569.95
3,541.98
2,472.9
Dividends paid
0
0
29.63
26.93
Net in cash
3,501.18
5,903.55
5,028.72
4,091.64
