GIC Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.88
53.88
53.88
53.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,774.77
1,645.43
1,456.94
1,303.94
Net Worth
1,828.65
1,699.31
1,510.82
1,357.82
Minority Interest
Debt
8,584.4
9,167.94
10,364.89
11,225.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.79
6.7
3.56
3.2
Total Liabilities
10,419.84
10,873.95
11,879.27
12,586.6
Fixed Assets
53.68
61.04
49.7
45.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
169.2
230.07
15.16
14.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
80.93
91.9
130.7
123.5
Networking Capital
97.88
81.02
4.48
-18.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.38
0.26
0.22
0.33
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
154.87
133.68
57.65
39.02
Sundry Creditors
-10.39
-7.98
-12.81
-9.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-46.98
-44.94
-40.58
-48.34
Cash
39.84
88.88
481.05
90.63
Total Assets
441.53
552.91
681.09
255.39
