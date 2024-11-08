iifl-logo-icon 1
GIC Housing Finance Ltd Board Meeting

GIC Housing Fin CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202410 Oct 2024
GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results; 2. Revalidation of Board Resolution relating to issue of NCDs/Bonds in one or more tranches. 3. Other Business related matters. Financial Results 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditor of the Company and to consider other business related matters if any. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06-08-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20244 Apr 2024
GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Final Dividend (if any) issue of NCDs up-to an aggregate limit of Rs. 2500/- crores Re-validation of Board Resolution relating to issue of NCDs (as per RBI Master Directions 2021) and other business related matters if any. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 20243 Jan 2024
GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting scheduled to be held on February 05 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 05.02.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

