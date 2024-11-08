Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 10 Oct 2024

GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results; 2. Revalidation of Board Resolution relating to issue of NCDs/Bonds in one or more tranches. 3. Other Business related matters. Financial Results 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditor of the Company and to consider other business related matters if any. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06-08-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 4 Apr 2024

GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Final Dividend (if any) issue of NCDs up-to an aggregate limit of Rs. 2500/- crores Re-validation of Board Resolution relating to issue of NCDs (as per RBI Master Directions 2021) and other business related matters if any. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 3 Jan 2024