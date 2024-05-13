|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Jul 2024
|13 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13.05.2024 Please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2024) Outcome of the 34th Annual General Meeting held on July 31, 2024 through Video Conferencing. Submission of Proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. Approval for appointment / re-appointment of Directors at the 34th Annual Genera Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
