GKW Ltd Summary

GKW Ltd (Formerly known Guest Keen Williams Ltd) was established on 17th February, 1931. The Company is a leading player in the field of integrated warehousing and logistics solutions in Kolkata. GKW currently houses a wide variety of industries like Textile, Lubricants, Agricultural tools, Paints, Jewellery, Consumer products, Hosiery products, Plywood & Laminates, Pet products, E-commerce & Telecommunication. Presently, it operate into four divisions comprising of precision pressing, steel fasteners, engineering, and forgings, has its works at Howrah in West Bengal, Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Titilagarh in Orissa and Bangalore in Karnataka. In 1984, the automotive pressing project at Kanhe (Pune district), Maharashtra, commenced operations. In 1991, the wheels division was formed after the companys merger with Sankey Wheels, on the advice of the BIFR, to rehabilitate the unit. The following year, the company diversified into software, leasing, engineering, consultancy and property development. This venture was backed by Guest Keen and Mettlefolds (GKN), UK -- its parent. In 1995-96, the Bangalore unit of the company was awarded ISO 9002 Certification by TUV-Zertifizieungsgemeinschaft, for electrical stampings, laminations, etc. The company also had a merger during the same year with Powmex Steels Ltd.The company made a maiden entry into power sector by installing two wind electrical generators of 550 KW in the Kayathar district of Tamilnadu during 1995-96.The company has set up a plant at Pune for the manufacture of of metal pressed components and sub-assemblies for the automotive sector has commenced trial run production during the second half of 1997-98. In 2000-01, the company has sold its entire shareholding in Uttam Fiscal Services Limited and Tandem Fiscal Services Limited,-two subsidiaries of GKW. During 2001-02 the company made a reference to BIFR and accordingly the Board has declared the company as a Sick. Susequent to this SBI was appointed as Operating agency by the Board.During 2009-10, the Company got into a Business Service Centre Agreement to provide business, administrative, communication and internet services from the Companys offices at Kolkata and Mumbai with effect from 1st April, 2009. Screws and Fasteners Division at Pune was able to increase production and sale of steel wood screws during the year 2010-11. The division was able to manufacture a small quantity of Safety Pins. During the year 2013-14, Company commenced warehousing business, at Howrah site , in Kolkata. Emerging as a key player in Kolkata based warehousing industry, GKW offers covered and open spaces to various industries like garments, e-commerce, paints, lubricants, agricultural tools, plywood & lamination etc for warehousing and logistic activities. It provides most convenient, secure and reliable storage space close to the city. The location of warehousing hubs has well maintained internal roads, CESC HT power, adequate water supply and well equipped firefighting systems .