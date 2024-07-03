Summary

GKW Ltd (Formerly known Guest Keen Williams Ltd) was established on 17th February, 1931. The Company is a leading player in the field of integrated warehousing and logistics solutions in Kolkata. GKW currently houses a wide variety of industries like Textile, Lubricants, Agricultural tools, Paints, Jewellery, Consumer products, Hosiery products, Plywood & Laminates, Pet products, E-commerce & Telecommunication. Presently, it operate into four divisions comprising of precision pressing, steel fasteners, engineering, and forgings, has its works at Howrah in West Bengal, Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Titilagarh in Orissa and Bangalore in Karnataka. In 1984, the automotive pressing project at Kanhe (Pune district), Maharashtra, commenced operations. In 1991, the wheels division was formed after the companys merger with Sankey Wheels, on the advice of the BIFR, to rehabilitate the unit. The following year, the company diversified into software, leasing, engineering, consultancy and property development. This venture was backed by Guest Keen and Mettlefolds (GKN), UK -- its parent. In 1995-96, the Bangalore unit of the company was awarded ISO 9002 Certification by TUV-Zertifizieungsgemeinschaft, for electrical stampings, laminations, etc. The company also had a merger during the same year with Powmex Steels Ltd.The company made a maiden entry into power sector by installing two wind electrical generators of 550 KW in the Kayathar district of Tamilnadu during 1995-96.The company h

