SectorFinance
Open₹2,521.35
Prev. Close₹2,508.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.46
Day's High₹2,587.95
Day's Low₹2,360.3
52 Week's High₹4,149.9
52 Week's Low₹1,315
Book Value₹708.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,440.65
P/E130.52
EPS19.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.97
5.97
5.97
5.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,351.04
2,200.86
2,288.39
335.74
Net Worth
2,357.01
2,206.83
2,294.36
341.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
23.95
39.1
10.93
17.8
yoy growth (%)
-38.73
257.6
-38.59
4.9
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.02
-2.25
-3.68
-3.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.15
31.64
1.53
8.76
Depreciation
-0.91
-1.02
-1.09
-0.48
Tax paid
-3.75
-4.37
1.08
-0.47
Working capital
-10.62
48.42
-4.23
9.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.73
257.6
-38.59
4.9
Op profit growth
-43.38
1,259.3
-73.21
15.67
EBIT growth
-45.9
1,729.25
-80.2
16.11
Net profit growth
-50.86
941.21
-68.4
31.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
14.06
13.65
15.43
17.78
36.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.06
13.65
15.43
17.78
36.59
Other Operating Income
0.29
0.32
2.03
1.19
5.67
Other Income
0.22
13.47
5.87
6.21
5.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
K K Bangur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kishor Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohit Bhuteria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rusha Mitra
Non Executive Director
SHIVA BALAN
Whole-time Director
Amitabha Chakrabarti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raju Shaw
Summary
GKW Ltd (Formerly known Guest Keen Williams Ltd) was established on 17th February, 1931. The Company is a leading player in the field of integrated warehousing and logistics solutions in Kolkata. GKW currently houses a wide variety of industries like Textile, Lubricants, Agricultural tools, Paints, Jewellery, Consumer products, Hosiery products, Plywood & Laminates, Pet products, E-commerce & Telecommunication. Presently, it operate into four divisions comprising of precision pressing, steel fasteners, engineering, and forgings, has its works at Howrah in West Bengal, Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Titilagarh in Orissa and Bangalore in Karnataka. In 1984, the automotive pressing project at Kanhe (Pune district), Maharashtra, commenced operations. In 1991, the wheels division was formed after the companys merger with Sankey Wheels, on the advice of the BIFR, to rehabilitate the unit. The following year, the company diversified into software, leasing, engineering, consultancy and property development. This venture was backed by Guest Keen and Mettlefolds (GKN), UK -- its parent. In 1995-96, the Bangalore unit of the company was awarded ISO 9002 Certification by TUV-Zertifizieungsgemeinschaft, for electrical stampings, laminations, etc. The company also had a merger during the same year with Powmex Steels Ltd.The company made a maiden entry into power sector by installing two wind electrical generators of 550 KW in the Kayathar district of Tamilnadu during 1995-96.The company h
The GKW Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2413.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GKW Ltd is ₹1440.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GKW Ltd is 130.52 and 2.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GKW Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GKW Ltd is ₹1315 and ₹4149.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GKW Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.42%, 3 Years at 58.86%, 1 Year at 64.50%, 6 Month at -10.53%, 3 Month at -17.66% and 1 Month at -6.75%.
