iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GKW Ltd Share Price

2,413.15
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,521.35
  • Day's High2,587.95
  • 52 Wk High4,149.9
  • Prev. Close2,508.6
  • Day's Low2,360.3
  • 52 Wk Low 1,315
  • Turnover (lac)11.46
  • P/E130.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value708.75
  • EPS19.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,440.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GKW Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2,521.35

Prev. Close

2,508.6

Turnover(Lac.)

11.46

Day's High

2,587.95

Day's Low

2,360.3

52 Week's High

4,149.9

52 Week's Low

1,315

Book Value

708.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,440.65

P/E

130.52

EPS

19.22

Divi. Yield

0

GKW Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

arrow

13 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GKW Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GKW Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.00%

Foreign: 14.99%

Indian: 60.00%

Non-Promoter- 4.29%

Institutions: 4.29%

Non-Institutions: 20.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GKW Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.97

5.97

5.97

5.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,351.04

2,200.86

2,288.39

335.74

Net Worth

2,357.01

2,206.83

2,294.36

341.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

23.95

39.1

10.93

17.8

yoy growth (%)

-38.73

257.6

-38.59

4.9

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.02

-2.25

-3.68

-3.54

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.15

31.64

1.53

8.76

Depreciation

-0.91

-1.02

-1.09

-0.48

Tax paid

-3.75

-4.37

1.08

-0.47

Working capital

-10.62

48.42

-4.23

9.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.73

257.6

-38.59

4.9

Op profit growth

-43.38

1,259.3

-73.21

15.67

EBIT growth

-45.9

1,729.25

-80.2

16.11

Net profit growth

-50.86

941.21

-68.4

31.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

14.06

13.65

15.43

17.78

36.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.06

13.65

15.43

17.78

36.59

Other Operating Income

0.29

0.32

2.03

1.19

5.67

Other Income

0.22

13.47

5.87

6.21

5.44

View Annually Results

GKW Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GKW Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

K K Bangur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kishor Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohit Bhuteria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rusha Mitra

Non Executive Director

SHIVA BALAN

Whole-time Director

Amitabha Chakrabarti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raju Shaw

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GKW Ltd

Summary

GKW Ltd (Formerly known Guest Keen Williams Ltd) was established on 17th February, 1931. The Company is a leading player in the field of integrated warehousing and logistics solutions in Kolkata. GKW currently houses a wide variety of industries like Textile, Lubricants, Agricultural tools, Paints, Jewellery, Consumer products, Hosiery products, Plywood & Laminates, Pet products, E-commerce & Telecommunication. Presently, it operate into four divisions comprising of precision pressing, steel fasteners, engineering, and forgings, has its works at Howrah in West Bengal, Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Titilagarh in Orissa and Bangalore in Karnataka. In 1984, the automotive pressing project at Kanhe (Pune district), Maharashtra, commenced operations. In 1991, the wheels division was formed after the companys merger with Sankey Wheels, on the advice of the BIFR, to rehabilitate the unit. The following year, the company diversified into software, leasing, engineering, consultancy and property development. This venture was backed by Guest Keen and Mettlefolds (GKN), UK -- its parent. In 1995-96, the Bangalore unit of the company was awarded ISO 9002 Certification by TUV-Zertifizieungsgemeinschaft, for electrical stampings, laminations, etc. The company also had a merger during the same year with Powmex Steels Ltd.The company made a maiden entry into power sector by installing two wind electrical generators of 550 KW in the Kayathar district of Tamilnadu during 1995-96.The company h
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GKW Ltd share price today?

The GKW Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2413.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of GKW Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GKW Ltd is ₹1440.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GKW Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GKW Ltd is 130.52 and 2.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GKW Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GKW Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GKW Ltd is ₹1315 and ₹4149.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GKW Ltd?

GKW Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.42%, 3 Years at 58.86%, 1 Year at 64.50%, 6 Month at -10.53%, 3 Month at -17.66% and 1 Month at -6.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GKW Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GKW Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 4.30 %
Public - 20.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GKW Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.