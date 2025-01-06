GKW Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.15
31.64
1.53
8.76
Depreciation
-0.91
-1.02
-1.09
-0.48
Tax paid
-3.75
-4.37
1.08
-0.47
Working capital
-10.62
48.42
-4.23
9.62
Other operating items
Operating
1.85
74.66
-2.7
17.42
Capital expenditure
2,534.76
-0.14
6.34
2.93
Free cash flow
2,536.61
74.51
3.63
20.35
Equity raised
2,610.73
462.91
525.01
484.32
Investing
21.28
130.61
-222.26
269.78
Financing
0.23
1.51
1.38
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,168.85
669.55
307.76
774.45
