GKW Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,413.15
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.15

31.64

1.53

8.76

Depreciation

-0.91

-1.02

-1.09

-0.48

Tax paid

-3.75

-4.37

1.08

-0.47

Working capital

-10.62

48.42

-4.23

9.62

Other operating items

Operating

1.85

74.66

-2.7

17.42

Capital expenditure

2,534.76

-0.14

6.34

2.93

Free cash flow

2,536.61

74.51

3.63

20.35

Equity raised

2,610.73

462.91

525.01

484.32

Investing

21.28

130.61

-222.26

269.78

Financing

0.23

1.51

1.38

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,168.85

669.55

307.76

774.45

