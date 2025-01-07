iifl-logo-icon 1
GKW Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,435
(0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

23.95

39.1

10.93

17.8

yoy growth (%)

-38.73

257.6

-38.59

4.9

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.02

-2.25

-3.68

-3.54

As % of sales

8.43

5.76

33.67

19.9

Other costs

-4.23

-5.58

-4.95

-5.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.68

14.28

45.28

31.88

Operating profit

17.69

31.26

2.29

8.58

OPM

73.88

79.94

21.03

48.21

Depreciation

-0.91

-1.02

-1.09

-0.48

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.09

-0.19

0

Other income

0.38

1.5

0.52

0.66

Profit before tax

17.15

31.64

1.53

8.76

Taxes

-3.75

-4.37

1.08

-0.47

Tax rate

-21.87

-13.81

70.38

-5.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.4

27.27

2.61

8.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.4

27.27

2.61

8.28

yoy growth (%)

-50.86

941.21

-68.4

31.96

NPM

55.93

69.74

23.95

46.55

