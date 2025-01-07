Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
23.95
39.1
10.93
17.8
yoy growth (%)
-38.73
257.6
-38.59
4.9
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.02
-2.25
-3.68
-3.54
As % of sales
8.43
5.76
33.67
19.9
Other costs
-4.23
-5.58
-4.95
-5.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.68
14.28
45.28
31.88
Operating profit
17.69
31.26
2.29
8.58
OPM
73.88
79.94
21.03
48.21
Depreciation
-0.91
-1.02
-1.09
-0.48
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.09
-0.19
0
Other income
0.38
1.5
0.52
0.66
Profit before tax
17.15
31.64
1.53
8.76
Taxes
-3.75
-4.37
1.08
-0.47
Tax rate
-21.87
-13.81
70.38
-5.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.4
27.27
2.61
8.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.4
27.27
2.61
8.28
yoy growth (%)
-50.86
941.21
-68.4
31.96
NPM
55.93
69.74
23.95
46.55
