GKW Limited has informed the Exchange that the 94th Annual General Meeting ( AGM ) of GKW Limited will be held on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 through Video Conferencing/( VC )/Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM ). GKW Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024) GKW Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on July 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) GKW Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on July 31, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)