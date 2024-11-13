Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 15 Oct 2024

GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 8 Jul 2024

GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 12 Jan 2024