SectorFinance
Open₹0.9
Prev. Close₹0.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹0.9
Day's Low₹0.89
52 Week's High₹1.23
52 Week's Low₹0.75
Book Value₹1.18
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.45
P/E29.67
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.83
24.89
24.89
24.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.07
24.05
26.7
26.11
Net Worth
45.9
48.94
51.59
51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.32
-10.25
-0.13
-1.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
I C Baid
Independent Director
Laxmi Narayan Sharma
Addtnl Independent Director
Urmi Bose
Addtnl Independent Director
Mahavir Prasad Saraswat
Additional Director
Akshaya Eknath Naik
Independent Director
Sonali Auddya Adak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Global Capital Markets Ltd
Summary
Global Capital Markets Ltd (Formerly known as Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Limited) was incorporated in 1989 as Baid & Company Pvt Ltd., which resulting became a public limited company in 1993 and acquired its present name in Jun.94. The Company was promoted by Inder Chand Baid, a Chartered Accountant and a Member of The Calcutta Stock Exchange Association. The Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is engaged in the business of finance and investments. The Company is carrying trading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.The company took up leasing in 1993-94 to provide lease finance mainly for high value equipments, vehicles and plant and machinery. It plans to expand its operations by offering a wide range of services - both fund- and non-fund-based. In Mar.95, the company came out with a public issue to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources to meet the needs of its expanding business.During year 2002, Company raised Rs. 16.62 crores by issuing 1,66,18,100 shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at par through private placement basis to Domestic Strategic Investors. It acquired acquired 21 .32% stake in GCM Securities Limited.During the year 2011, the Company diversified its business in the other business like Infrastructure sector, Software business to maximize its returns. It started business in infrastructure facility. In software busines
Read More
The Global Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Capital Markets Ltd is ₹35.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Global Capital Markets Ltd is 29.67 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Capital Markets Ltd is ₹0.75 and ₹1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Global Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.99%, 3 Years at 42.13%, 1 Year at -15.24%, 6 Month at -11.88%, 3 Month at 15.58% and 1 Month at 5.95%.
