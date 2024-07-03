Summary

Global Capital Markets Ltd (Formerly known as Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Limited) was incorporated in 1989 as Baid & Company Pvt Ltd., which resulting became a public limited company in 1993 and acquired its present name in Jun.94. The Company was promoted by Inder Chand Baid, a Chartered Accountant and a Member of The Calcutta Stock Exchange Association. The Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is engaged in the business of finance and investments. The Company is carrying trading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.The company took up leasing in 1993-94 to provide lease finance mainly for high value equipments, vehicles and plant and machinery. It plans to expand its operations by offering a wide range of services - both fund- and non-fund-based. In Mar.95, the company came out with a public issue to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources to meet the needs of its expanding business.During year 2002, Company raised Rs. 16.62 crores by issuing 1,66,18,100 shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at par through private placement basis to Domestic Strategic Investors. It acquired acquired 21 .32% stake in GCM Securities Limited.During the year 2011, the Company diversified its business in the other business like Infrastructure sector, Software business to maximize its returns. It started business in infrastructure facility. In software busines

