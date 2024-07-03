iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Capital Markets Ltd Share Price

0.89
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:28:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.9
  • Day's High0.9
  • 52 Wk High1.23
  • Prev. Close0.89
  • Day's Low0.89
  • 52 Wk Low 0.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.5
  • P/E29.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.18
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Global Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.9

Prev. Close

0.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

0.9

Day's Low

0.89

52 Week's High

1.23

52 Week's Low

0.75

Book Value

1.18

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.45

P/E

29.67

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Global Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Global Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Global Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 94.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Global Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.83

24.89

24.89

24.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.07

24.05

26.7

26.11

Net Worth

45.9

48.94

51.59

51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.32

-10.25

-0.13

-1.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Global Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Global Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

I C Baid

Independent Director

Laxmi Narayan Sharma

Addtnl Independent Director

Urmi Bose

Addtnl Independent Director

Mahavir Prasad Saraswat

Additional Director

Akshaya Eknath Naik

Independent Director

Sonali Auddya Adak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Global Capital Markets Ltd

Summary

Global Capital Markets Ltd (Formerly known as Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Limited) was incorporated in 1989 as Baid & Company Pvt Ltd., which resulting became a public limited company in 1993 and acquired its present name in Jun.94. The Company was promoted by Inder Chand Baid, a Chartered Accountant and a Member of The Calcutta Stock Exchange Association. The Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is engaged in the business of finance and investments. The Company is carrying trading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.The company took up leasing in 1993-94 to provide lease finance mainly for high value equipments, vehicles and plant and machinery. It plans to expand its operations by offering a wide range of services - both fund- and non-fund-based. In Mar.95, the company came out with a public issue to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources to meet the needs of its expanding business.During year 2002, Company raised Rs. 16.62 crores by issuing 1,66,18,100 shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at par through private placement basis to Domestic Strategic Investors. It acquired acquired 21 .32% stake in GCM Securities Limited.During the year 2011, the Company diversified its business in the other business like Infrastructure sector, Software business to maximize its returns. It started business in infrastructure facility. In software busines
Company FAQs

What is the Global Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The Global Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Capital Markets Ltd is ₹35.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Capital Markets Ltd is 29.67 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Capital Markets Ltd is ₹0.75 and ₹1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Global Capital Markets Ltd?

Global Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.99%, 3 Years at 42.13%, 1 Year at -15.24%, 6 Month at -11.88%, 3 Month at 15.58% and 1 Month at 5.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.00 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 94.94 %

