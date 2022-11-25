To The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 29th Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results Year Ended 31.03.2024 Year Ended 31.03.2023 Revenue for the year - 493.76 Profit/(Loss) before Tax (PBT) 38.30 (1357.15) Less: Finance Expenses - 6.34 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation/Amortization (PBDT) 38.30 (1363.49) Less: Depreciation - - Net Profit/(Loss) before Taxation (PBT) 38.30 (1363.49) Less: Provision for Taxation (including Deferred Tax) - - Profit/(Loss) after Tax & Extra-ordinary Items 38.30 (1362.74) Less: Provision for Dividend - - Less: Transfer to General / Statutory Reserves - - Profit/(Loss) available for Appropriation 38.30 (1362.74) Add: Profit/(Loss) brought forward from Previous Year (1386.99) (24.25) Add: Prior Period Adjustments (Statutory Reserves Fund Reversed) - - Balance of Profit/(Loss) carried forward (1348.69) (1386.99)

STANDALONE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue for the year stood at Nil lakh in comparison to last years revenue of 493.76 lakh. In term of Profit before taxation, the Company has earned a Profit/(Loss) of 38.30 lakh in comparison to last years Profit/(Loss) of (1363.49) lakh. Profit/(Loss) after Tax and Extra-Ordinary Items stood at 38.30 lakh in comparison to last financial years Profit/(Loss) of (1362.74) lakh.

DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

In view of inappropriate Profit as well as considering the fact that the Company is under NCLT process, your Directors do not propose any dividend for the year under review. During the year under review Nil was transferred to General Reserves.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was 26.24 Crore. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any share with differential voting rights; nor granted stock options nor sweat equity. As on March 31, 2024, none of the Directors and/or Key Managerial Person of the Company hold instruments convertible in to Equity Shares of the Company.

BUSINESS SEGMENT

Your Company is into the business of Finance & Investments in accordance with the Accounting Standard 17 notified by Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2006.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES & INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any, covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

The Company does not have any material subsidiary whose net worth exceeds 20% of the consolidated net worth of the holding company in the immediately preceding accounting year or has generated 20% of the consolidated income of the Company during the previous financial year. Accordingly, a policy on material subsidiaries has not been formulated.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered into with related parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year, were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. There were no materially significant transactions with the related parties during the financial year, which were in conflict with the interest of the Company. The requisite details under Form AOC-2 in Annexure III have been provided elsewhere in this Report. Suitable disclosure as required by the Accounting Standard (Ind-AS 24) has been made in the notes to the Financial Statements. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Omnibus approval was obtained on a yearly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature. Transactions entered into pursuant to omnibus approval are verified by the Risk Assurance Department and a statement giving details of all Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for review and approval on a quarterly basis. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company The Company has put in place a mechanism for certifying the Related Party Transactions Statements placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors from an Independent Chartered Accountant Firm. The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions vis-a-vis the Company except remuneration and sitting fees.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis on the operations of the Company as prescribed under Part B of Schedule V read with regulation 34(3) of the Listing Regulations, 2015 is provided in a separate section and forms part of the Directors Report.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY.

There are no changes in the nature of business in the financial year 2023-24.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017. In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The details of the Board Meetings and other Committee Meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 are given in the separate section of Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD COMMITTEES

All Committees of the Board of Directors are constituted in line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

MANAGEMENT

There is no change in Management of the Company during the year under review.

DIRECTORS

There was no change in the composition of Board during the year under review.

The details of programme for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, nature of the business segments in which the Company operates and related matters are put up on the website of the Company In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are the persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfill the conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management. Further, all the Directors of the Company are disqualified under sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS & KMPs

As per provisions of Section 149 of the 2013 Act, independent directors shall hold office for a term up to five consecutive years on the board of a company, but shall be eligible for re-appointment for another term up to five years on passing of a special resolution by the company and disclosure of such appointment in Boards Report. Further Section 152 of the Act provides that the independent directors shall not be liable to retire by rotation in the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM) of the Company. As per requirements of Regulation 25 of Listing Regulations, a person shall not serve as an independent director in more than seven listed entities: provided that any person who is serving as a whole time director in any listed entity shall serve as an independent director in not more than three listed entities. Further, independent directors of the listed entity shall hold at least one meeting in a year, without the presence of non-independent directors and members of the management and all the independent directors shall strive to be present at such meeting. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are the persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfil the conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management. Independent Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Business Conduct & Ethics. Neither there was a change in the composition of Board during the current financial nor was a change in the employees from KMP category.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS / KMP APPOINTED AND RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR

Sl. No. Name Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation 1. - - - -

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S) AND RE-APPOINTMENT, IF ANY

All the Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfil all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of Listing Regulations, they have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their liability to discharge their duties. Based on the declaration received from Independent Directors, the Board of Directors have confirmed that they meet the criteria of Independence as mentioned under Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of Listing Regulations and they are independent of the management.

EVALUATION OF DIRECTORS, BOARD AND COMMITTEES

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of the individual directors, Board and its Committees, which includes criteria for performance evaluation. Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations and based on policy devised by the NRC, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, its committees and individual directors. The Board performance was evaluated based on inputs received from all the Directors after considering criteria such as Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board and information provided to the Board, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board of Directors based on inputs received from all the committee members after considering criteria such as composition and structure of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated. A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was also held for the evaluation of the performance of non-independent Directors, performance of the Board as a whole and that of the Chairman of the Board.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, TRIBUNALS OR COURTS

Following are the details of Orders passed by Regulators, Tribunals or Courts

As per BSE Notice, the facility of trading in the shares of the Company has been shifted on Trade for Trade basis in Z group on the first trading day of every week has been discontinued w.e.f October 30, 2019 and trading in Equity Shares of the Company has been suspended till further notice.

CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS (CIRP):

A petition for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 filed by M/s. Nirnidhi Consultants Private Limited (Operational Creditor) has been admitted against the Company vide Honorable National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad bench order dated 25/11/2022 and Mr. Deepak Saruparia has been appointed as IRP/RP by NCLT, Mumbai Bench under Section 13(1) (c) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. As a part of CIRP, financial and operational creditors were called upon to submit their claims to the IRP on or before 20th January 2023, being the last date of submission. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), and in accordance with the requirements of sub-clause 16(h) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of LODR read with Section 25(2)(h) of Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and Regulation 36A of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016, the Invitation for Expression of Interest in Form - G was published on 8th March 2023 for its submission to the RP on or before 23rd March 2023.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

The Company is in under CIRP process and currently RP (Resolution Professional) is looking to the administration and affairs of the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors confirms that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, for the year ended 31st March 2024, all the applicable accounting standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

2. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

3. that the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. that the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

5. that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and 6. that the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company is exposed to credit, liquidity and interest rate risk. On the other hand, investment in Stock Market, both in Quoted and Unquoted Shares, have the risk of change in the price and value, both in term of up and down and thus can affect the profitability of the Company. Risk management is embedded in your Companys operating framework. Your Company believes that managing risks helps in maximizing returns. The Companys approach to addressing business risks is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee. Further, the Company is not required to constitute Risk Management Committee under Listing Regulations, 2015.

INTERNAL AUDIT AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants, including the audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2023.

NOMINATION, REMUNERATION AND BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. The Policy broadly lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to Executive and Non-executive Directors (by way of sitting fees and commission), Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees. The policy also provides the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and Independence of Director and criteria for appointment of Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management and performance evaluation which are considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors while making selection of the candidates. The above policy has been posted on the website of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy to report genuine concerns or grievances. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company i.e. www.globalinfrafin.in

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Innovation and Technology are synonymous with the Company. The investment in technology acts as a catalyst and enables the Company to be innovative.

AUDITORS Statutory Auditors

Messrs. Bihari Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN No. 119020W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period upto 30th September 2026 or up to 30th Annual General Meeting, whichever is earlier, on a remuneration mutually agreed upon by the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors. Pursuant to the amendments made to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 effective from May 7, 2018, the requirement of seeking ratification of the Members for the appointment of the Statutory Auditors has been withdrawn from the Statute. Hence the resolution seeking ratification of the Members for continuance of their appointment at this AGM is not being sought. The Report given by M/s. Bihari Shah & Co. on the financial statement of the Company for the FY 2023-24 is part of the Annual Report. The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. During the year under review, except as stated in the Audit Report together with management representation, the Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act. The audit qualification, reservation or adverse remark stated in the said Audit Report has been clarified in the Audit Report itself.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has re-appointed Mrs. Kriti Daga, Company Secretaries in Practice (C. P. No. 14023) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report in the prescribed Form MR-3 is annexed in this Annual Report as Annexure II. Qualification in said Report: With reference to the qualification contains in said Report, we would like to say and submit that currently the Company is under NCLT and is under the administration of RP (Resolution Professional). RP is in the process of resolving these issues/qualifications.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, extract of the Annual Return for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 made under the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Act is attached as Annexure III to this report.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT 2013 READ WITH RULES

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013 read with Rules thereunder, this is to certify and declare that there was no case of sexual harassment during the year under review. Neither there was a case pending at the opening of Financial Year, nor has the Company received any Complaint during the year.

STATUTORY INFORMATION AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

Since the Company is into the business of financing and investment activities in Shares and Securities; the information regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Adoption and Innovation, as defined under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is reported to be NIL. The Disclosure required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with the Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed as Annexure ‘IV and forms an integral part of this Report. A statement comprising the names of top employees in terms of remuneration drawn and every persons employed throughout the year, who were in receipt of remuneration in terms of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure ‘V and forms an integral part of this annual report. The above Annexure is not being sent along with this annual report to the members of the Company in line with the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Act. Members who are interested in obtaining these particulars may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company. The aforesaid Annexure is also available for inspection by Members at the Registered Office of the Company, 21 days before and up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting during the business hours on working days. None of the employees listed in the said Annexure is a relative of any Director of the Company. None of the employees hold (by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children) more than two percent of the Equity Shares of the Company.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

As the Company is not among top 500 or 1000 Companies by turnover on Stock Exchanges, the disclosure of Report under of Regulation 34(2) of the Listing Regulations is not applicable to the Company for the year under review.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company has not earned or used foreign exchange earnings/outgoings during the year under review.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The maintenance of cost records for the services rendered by the Company is not required pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Notes on Financial Statement referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer for the Financial Year 2023-24.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and the Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees of Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that during Financial Year 2023-24:

The Company has not issued any Equity Shares with differential rights as to Dividend, Voting or otherwise. The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year. There are no significant or material orders passed against the Company by the Regulators or Courts of Tribunals during the year ended March 31, 2024 which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation towards the contribution of all the employees of the Company and their gratitude to the Companys valued customers, bankers, vendors and members for their continued support and confidence in the Company.