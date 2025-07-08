iifl-logo
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd Share Price Live

1.73
(-1.70%)
Oct 29, 2019|04:01:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.74

Prev. Close

1.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

1.74

Day's Low

1.73

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

16.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Dec, 2024

arrow

25 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:40 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 99.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.24

26.24

26.24

26.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.76

-5.14

8.49

8.81

Net Worth

21.48

21.1

34.73

35.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.07

-1.81

-0.92

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Global Infratech & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pradeep Bissa

Non Executive Director

Sarita Pradeep Bissa

Independent Director

Shravan Magan Sangale

Independent Director

Sonu Tiwari

Registered Office

Off No 16 ground Floor,

Rukhmani Purshottam 21 JP Road,

Maharashtra - 400101

Tel: 9029044550

Website: http://www.globalinfrafin.com

Email: asianlakcfl@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd. was incorporated in January 06th, 1995. The Company is into the business of investing in shares & securities, doing treasury operations by way of providing financial as...
Read More

Reports by Global Infratech & Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Global Infratech & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Global Infratech & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Infratech & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Infratech & Finance Ltd is ₹4.54 Cr. as of 29 Oct ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Infratech & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Infratech & Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.10 as of 29 Oct ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Infratech & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Infratech & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Infratech & Finance Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Oct ‘19

What is the CAGR of Global Infratech & Finance Ltd?

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -58.78%, 3 Years at -73.21%, 1 Year at -87.23%, 6 Month at -14.36%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at -2.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Infratech & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Infratech & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.08 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 99.86 %

