|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2025
|25 Apr 2025
|Global Infratech & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31 2025
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2025
|14 Jan 2025
|Global Infratech & Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 31, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jan 2025
|21 Jan 2025
|Please find attached details of appointment of CFO & Compliance Officer of the Company togethe with relevant disclosures
|Board Meeting
|21 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|Global Infratech & Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Update on board meeting In addition to approval of Audited Financial Results for QE March 2023 the Board will also consider to approve Audited/Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 2023 Sept 2023 Dec 2023 March 2024 June 2024 & Sept 2024. Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE/HYE Sept 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024)
