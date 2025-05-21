Board Meeting 21 May 2025 25 Apr 2025

Global Infratech & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31 2025

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 14 Jan 2025

Global Infratech & Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 31, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2025)

Board Meeting 21 Jan 2025 21 Jan 2025

Please find attached details of appointment of CFO & Compliance Officer of the Company togethe with relevant disclosures

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024