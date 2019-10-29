iifl-logo
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

1.73
(-1.70%)
Oct 29, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.24

26.24

26.24

26.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.76

-5.14

8.49

8.81

Net Worth

21.48

21.1

34.73

35.05

Minority Interest

Debt

2.22

2.25

1.39

1.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

23.71

23.36

36.13

36.32

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

1

1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23.18

22.59

35.1

35.14

Inventories

23.47

22.88

38.56

40.51

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.01

0.19

0.21

Sundry Creditors

-0.29

-0.29

-3.65

-5.58

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-4.44

0

Cash

0.53

0.77

0.03

0.19

Total Assets

23.71

23.36

36.13

36.33

