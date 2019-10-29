Global Infratech & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
-1.81
-0.92
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.07
-1.81
-0.92
-0.02
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
0.43
Free cash flow
0.07
-1.8
-0.92
0.4
Equity raised
16.92
18.49
21.36
22.65
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.21
0.55
0.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.99
16.9
20.99
23.37
