iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Global Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

3.61
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Securities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2006

Equity Capital

14.95

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.65

-0.66

-0.63

-0.42

Net Worth

14.3

2.34

2.37

2.58

Minority Interest

Debt

0.92

2.15

0.03

4.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.22

4.49

2.4

6.6

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.09

0.11

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.93

4.05

0.01

0.73

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.01

0.25

2.28

5.71

Inventories

0

0

0

0.25

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.59

0.08

0

6.53

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.42

1.82

5.43

3.36

Sundry Creditors

0

-1.65

-3.15

-4.43

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.2

0.1

0

0

Total Assets

15.22

4.49

2.4

6.6

Global Securities Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.