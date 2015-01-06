Global Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2006
Equity Capital
14.95
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.65
-0.66
-0.63
-0.42
Net Worth
14.3
2.34
2.37
2.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0.92
2.15
0.03
4.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.22
4.49
2.4
6.6
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.09
0.11
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.93
4.05
0.01
0.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.01
0.25
2.28
5.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0.25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.59
0.08
0
6.53
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.42
1.82
5.43
3.36
Sundry Creditors
0
-1.65
-3.15
-4.43
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.2
0.1
0
0
Total Assets
15.22
4.49
2.4
6.6
