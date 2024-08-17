SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹3.61
Prev. Close₹3.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.61
Day's Low₹3.61
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2006
Equity Capital
14.95
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.65
-0.66
-0.63
-0.42
Net Worth
14.3
2.34
2.37
2.58
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Bharat V Dave
Additional Director
Jadish G Ajwani
Additional Director
Rameshchandra B Chavan
Additional Director
Deenkar Bhanuprasad Shreemali
Additional Director
Sandipbhai Janakbhai Dutt
Additional Director
Haresh Ranchhodhai Parmar
Whole-time Director
Satish Mandowara
Joint Managing Director
Arvind Babulal Goyal
Additional Director
Umesh Gawand
Summary
Global Securities Limited is a market leader in the business of stock broking and other financial services. The company was Incorporated on February 9, 1994.The business of Global Securities Limited is that of a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) play a crucial role in broadening access to financial services, enhancing competition and diversification of the financial sector. Banks and NBFCs compete for similar kinds of business. In spite of strong competition faced by the NBFCs, the inner strength of NBFCs viz local knowledge, credit appraisal skill, well trained collection machinery, close monitoring of borrowers and personalized attention to each client, are catering to the needs of small and medium enterprises in the rural and semi urban area.Global Securities Ltd., act as share and stock brokers, as consultants on behalf of individuals, firms, companies and other persons in relation to shares, stocks, bonds, securities, units, debentures, fixed and other deposits, to assist to control, negotiate loans and underwriting contracts, managing and issue brokers for issue of shares, debentures and other securities to act as underwriters, and transfer agents and registrars to issue.Research Division is an equity research firm. It provides market reports including daily, weekly, IPO, special, and sectoral reports; stock advice including technical and fundamental picks; and research tips and calls. The firm also offers research on futures an
