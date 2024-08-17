Summary

Global Securities Limited is a market leader in the business of stock broking and other financial services. The company was Incorporated on February 9, 1994.The business of Global Securities Limited is that of a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) play a crucial role in broadening access to financial services, enhancing competition and diversification of the financial sector. Banks and NBFCs compete for similar kinds of business. In spite of strong competition faced by the NBFCs, the inner strength of NBFCs viz local knowledge, credit appraisal skill, well trained collection machinery, close monitoring of borrowers and personalized attention to each client, are catering to the needs of small and medium enterprises in the rural and semi urban area.Global Securities Ltd., act as share and stock brokers, as consultants on behalf of individuals, firms, companies and other persons in relation to shares, stocks, bonds, securities, units, debentures, fixed and other deposits, to assist to control, negotiate loans and underwriting contracts, managing and issue brokers for issue of shares, debentures and other securities to act as underwriters, and transfer agents and registrars to issue.Research Division is an equity research firm. It provides market reports including daily, weekly, IPO, special, and sectoral reports; stock advice including technical and fundamental picks; and research tips and calls. The firm also offers research on futures an

Read More