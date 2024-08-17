iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Securities Ltd Share Price

3.61
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Global Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

3.61

Prev. Close

3.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.61

Day's Low

3.61

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Global Securities Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Global Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Global Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:38 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 90.84%

Custodian: 0.01%

Share Price

Global Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2006

Equity Capital

14.95

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.65

-0.66

-0.63

-0.42

Net Worth

14.3

2.34

2.37

2.58

Minority Interest

Global Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Global Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Bharat V Dave

Additional Director

Jadish G Ajwani

Additional Director

Rameshchandra B Chavan

Additional Director

Deenkar Bhanuprasad Shreemali

Additional Director

Sandipbhai Janakbhai Dutt

Additional Director

Haresh Ranchhodhai Parmar

Whole-time Director

Satish Mandowara

Joint Managing Director

Arvind Babulal Goyal

Additional Director

Umesh Gawand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Global Securities Ltd

Summary

Global Securities Limited is a market leader in the business of stock broking and other financial services. The company was Incorporated on February 9, 1994.The business of Global Securities Limited is that of a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) play a crucial role in broadening access to financial services, enhancing competition and diversification of the financial sector. Banks and NBFCs compete for similar kinds of business. In spite of strong competition faced by the NBFCs, the inner strength of NBFCs viz local knowledge, credit appraisal skill, well trained collection machinery, close monitoring of borrowers and personalized attention to each client, are catering to the needs of small and medium enterprises in the rural and semi urban area.Global Securities Ltd., act as share and stock brokers, as consultants on behalf of individuals, firms, companies and other persons in relation to shares, stocks, bonds, securities, units, debentures, fixed and other deposits, to assist to control, negotiate loans and underwriting contracts, managing and issue brokers for issue of shares, debentures and other securities to act as underwriters, and transfer agents and registrars to issue.Research Division is an equity research firm. It provides market reports including daily, weekly, IPO, special, and sectoral reports; stock advice including technical and fundamental picks; and research tips and calls. The firm also offers research on futures an
