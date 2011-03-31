Global Securities Ltd Management Discussions

Global Securities Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Management discussion and analysis Report, pursuant to Clause 49 of the
Stock Exchange Listing agreement is as under:
1. Overall Review:
Company deals in trading of Government Securities and Bonds. Slow down in
the stock markets will boost up investment in Government Securities and
Bonds.
2. Financial Review:
During the year Gross turnover of the company was increased to
5,12,85,777/- as compared to Rs. 3,48,40,000/- last year. However company
has incurred loss of Rs. 65,03,992/- for the year ended on 31.03.2011 as
compared to loss of Rs. 65,59,145/- for the previous year ended on
31.03.2010.
3. Risk and Concern:
Bullish trend in Equity Markets, Commodities and Real estate will effect
volume and profitability of Government Securities business. There is no
other identifiable Risks or threats.
4. Internal Control System and their adequacy:
Considering the size of the company, your company has adequate system of
internal control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are
safeguarded and protected from unauthorized use or disposition.
5. Human Resources:
There being only two employees for day to day working of office and the
same has been found satisfactory.
6. Environmental Issues:
As the company is not in the field of manufacture, the matter relating to
produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable.
7. Cautionary Statement:
Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws
or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and
expectations of future events. Actual results could
however, differ materially, from those expressed or implied. Important
factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include
global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw
material cost and availability and changes in government regulation and tax
structure, economic development within India and the countries with which
the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and
industrial relations.
The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward - looking
statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of
subsequent developments, information or events.