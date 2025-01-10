TO THE MEMBERS OF

GLOBAL VECTRA HELICORP LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind-AS financial statements of GLOBAL VECTRA HELICORP LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and the Notes to the Ind-AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Ind-AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind-AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind-AS) and with other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the profit, total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key audit matter description How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue recognition and measurement Our procedures included: Refer to Note 1 (Statement of Material Accounting Policies) for revenue recognition and measurement, Note 25 of the financial statements for aggregate revenue recognised as required by the applicable Ind- AS. As at March 31, 2024, the Company recognised revenues aggregating to Rs. 50,272.69 lakhs. Accounting policies: Assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies. Service income and reimbursement of expenses is recognised as and when services are rendered in accordance with the terms of the specific contracts, net of all contractual deductions. Revenue is recognised net of all taxes and levies. Unbilled revenue represents services rendered for which billing is pending at the end of the reporting period. Tests of controls: There may be a risk of revenue being overstated due to pressure from Management to achieve performance targets at the reporting period end. Evaluating the design and testing the operating effectiveness of controls over the accuracy and correct timing of revenue recognition. Tests of details: -Verifying the supporting documentation for determining that the revenue was recognised in the correct accounting period. -Verifying the manual journals posted to revenue to identify unusual or irregular items. -To assess the recoverability of trade receivables, our procedures included an assessment of whether the provision against, or write off, impacted our view as to the initial recognition of the related revenue. We also assessed as to whether the disclosures in respect of revenue were adequate. 2. Impairment Our procedures included: As on March 31, 2024, the Written Down Value of Property, Plant and Equipment amounted to Rs. 11,976.23 lakhs which includes Written Down Value of Helicopters amounting to Rs. 11,530.75 lakhs as disclosed in note 2A to the financial statements. Evaluating the key controls and processes with regard to identification of impairment indications. The Company reviews the carrying amount of its helicopters on an annual basis to determine if there is an indication of impairment. Evaluating the key inputs and assumptions considered for cash flow forecasts for estimating the value in use. Management prepares an impairment assessment for helicopters as required under Ind-AS, which is based on a value in use calculation. Management has concluded that there is no impairment as on March 31, 2024. Assessing the accuracy of the value in use model by assessing the methodology applied in determining the value in use compared with the requirements of Ind-AS 36 Impairment of Assets and checking the integrity of the value in use model. The value in use is determined by discounting the estimated future cash flows of helicopters to present value using various estimates and assumptions and discount rate. Evaluating whether the Managements judgements used for impairment assessment are supportable by considering our knowledge of the business. Risk identified: This impairment assessment is sensitive to changes in assumptions (in particular the discount rate and the assumptions underlying future operating cash flows) which involves areas of judgement by the Management. The impairment assessment requires management to consider both internal and external sources of information, in determining whether there is any indication that any helicopter may have been impaired. 3. Inventories Our procedures included: As at March 31,2024, the value of inventory held by the Company was Rs. 2,853.56 lakhs as disclosed in note 7 to the financial statements. Management has undertaken technical review of such old inventories which comprises of critical components, general spares and specialist tools which have an indefinite shelf life and certified that the inventory is still in useable condition and not redundant. Risk identified: We have evaluated that these inventories are useable on the existing fleet of helicopters and also for repair operations. There is significant management judgement in assessing which items may be slow-moving or obsolete. No provision has been made for the old inventories. 4. Leases Our audit procedures included: As at March 31, 2024, the Current Lease Liability was Rs. 15,742.96 lakhs and the Non-Current Lease Liability was Rs. 31,827.90 lakhs as disclosed in note 16 to the financial statements and Right-of-use assets was Rs. 36,346.22 lakhs as disclosed in note 2B to the financial statements. Verifying that the Companys accounting policies are in compliance with requirements of Ind AS 116 Performing tests of details to examine the inputs used for determining right of use assets and lease liabilities related to leases with underlying lease agreements and verified the computation of lease liability and the right to use assets Risk identified: Assessing the inputs used for determination of the incremental borrowing rate including assessment of lease term by reference to the underlying lease contracts. Significant Management judgement required in the assumptions and estimates used to determine the Right of Use (ROU) asset and lease liability, viz assessment of lease term (including modification terms), determination of appropriate incremental borrowing rate. We also assessed as to whether the disclosures in respect of Leases were adequate.

Information Other than the Ind-AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the Ind-AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon which are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind-AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind-AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind-AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind-AS financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind-AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind-AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 ("the Rules"), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind-AS financial statements - Refer Note 34 to the Ind-AS financial statements.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 17, 18, 24 and 48 to the Ind-AS financial statements.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv) The Management has represented that:

a) to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 51 to the Ind-AS Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 51 to the Ind-AS Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on such audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Rules as provided under a) and b) above contain any material misstatement.

v) As per information and explanation represented by Management and based on the records of the Company, there is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31,2024.

3. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors

Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

i) Property, Plant and Equipment:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Material discrepancies noticed on such verification have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, representation obtained from Management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) Inventory:

a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory. In our opinion, the extent of coverage of physical verification is inadequate and needs improvement having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories to the extent conducted, between physical stock and book records is less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventories and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management and books and records maintained, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at various points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters as the receivables outstanding exceeding 90 days are disclosed as receivables outstanding for less than 90 days.

iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of subclause (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information given to us the Company has not advanced any loans to the persons covered under Section 185 or given any loans, guarantees or securities or made any investments as per the provisions of Section 186 of the Act.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76, or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and representation obtained from Management, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of any of the activities of the Company.

vii) Statutory Dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including dues pertaining to Investor Education and Protection Fund, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Duty of

Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities wherever applicable except few cases where there have been slight delays. We have been informed that there are no undisputed dues which have remained outstanding as at the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Goods and Service Tax Act Goods and Service tax 192.70* 2018-19 Various Not yet paid

* These unpaid dues comprises of an amount of Rs. 192.70 lakhs which has not been paid by one customer. An order has been passed by Advance Ruling Authority in favour of the Company. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax or Cess outstanding on account of any dispute, other than the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Penalty 66.89 66.94 April 2013 to September 2016 Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Penalty 87.26 87.36 September 2014 to June 2017 Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Penalty 94.71 94.81 December 2016 to June 2017 Commissioner (Appeals) Income - Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1631.04 AY 2017-18 CIT(A) Income - Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11.40 AY 2018-19 CIT(A)

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) Borrowings:

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted during the year in repayment of loans or other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to banks and financial institutions. The Company has not taken any loan or borrowings from the Government.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any Government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the term loans obtained by the Company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

x) Allotment of Shares:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) Frauds:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the records examined by us and representation from Management, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation from Management, no whistle-blower complaints has been received by the Company during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) Internal Audit System:

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the observations mentioned in the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has also not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the Ind-AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind-AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and representation from Management. Our report does not give any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 (5) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind-AS Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024.

Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section (3) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of GLOBAL VECTRA HELICORP LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act" or the "Companies Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the Company needs to strengthen its controls over its physical verification process and its consequential impact on inventory accounting.