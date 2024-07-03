Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAir Transport Service
Open₹284.05
Prev. Close₹289.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.51
Day's High₹295.4
Day's Low₹283.85
52 Week's High₹345.5
52 Week's Low₹105.65
Book Value₹8.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)397.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.81
14.1
26.93
33.9
Net Worth
21.81
28.1
40.93
47.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
295.33
456.65
404.34
375.83
yoy growth (%)
-35.32
12.93
7.58
5.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-88.65
-95.21
-83.28
-75.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-45.48
2.53
-0.92
24.27
Depreciation
-83.03
-94.04
-37.76
-38.32
Tax paid
16.2
-0.46
-0.79
-8.36
Working capital
5.56
33.47
5.23
12.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.32
12.93
7.58
5.16
Op profit growth
-70.56
68.45
-25.44
46.49
EBIT growth
-203.85
33.24
-57.44
-13.02
Net profit growth
-1,507.93
-221.11
-110.79
23.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
149.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
149.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
4,466.2
|26
|1,72,415.1
|-988.8
|0
|16,969.6
|96.64
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
289.65
|0
|408.31
|-4.15
|0
|124.3
|8.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
S J S Saighal
Independent Director
Gautam Sen
Independent Director
Chandrathil Gouri Krishnadas Nair
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raakesh D Soni
Independent Director
Gurdial Singh Hundal
Director
Rati Rishi
Additional Director
MANJINDER SINGH BUTTAR
Additional Director
Baldev Singh Pawar
Reports by Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
Summary
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd was incorporated on April 13, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Azal India Pvt Ltd. On July 22, 2003, the name of the Company was changed to Global Helicorp Pvt Ltd. On October 10, 2005, the Company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. The Company is Indias largest private offshore and onshore air-logistics helicopter company serving. The company is engaged in helicopter charter services for offshore transportation servicing the oil and gas exploration and production sector in India. They operate their onshore activities under the name of Birdie and they supply helicopter services to other sectors than oil and gas, such as geotechnical surveys, tourism and corporate charters and underslung operations. The spectrum of operations of the Company encompasses support to Indias Offshore Oil and Gas industry, Onshore operations for State Governments (VIP flying), election flying, Heli pilgrimage and other rotary services.The company is operating in Greater Noida, New Delhi, Mumbai, Rajahmundry and Bangalore. Their onshore activities include corporate services, business promotion, political rallies, tourism, pilgrimage, geophysical survey, power-line cleaning and emergency services.GVHL also operate the largest fleet of Bell 412EPs, the venerable workhorse of the Oil & Gas industry and an essential asset for the local market due to its outstanding and proven reliability. Some of the
Read More
The Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹284.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd is ₹397.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd is 0 and 33.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd is ₹105.65 and ₹345.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.61%, 3 Years at 58.75%, 1 Year at 121.36%, 6 Month at 35.15%, 3 Month at -10.95% and 1 Month at 2.68%.
