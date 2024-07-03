iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd Share Price

284.05
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:57:56 PM

  • Open284.05
  • Day's High295.4
  • 52 Wk High345.5
  • Prev. Close289.65
  • Day's Low283.85
  • 52 Wk Low 105.65
  • Turnover (lac)23.51
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)397.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Air Transport Service

Open

284.05

Prev. Close

289.65

Turnover(Lac.)

23.51

Day's High

295.4

Day's Low

283.85

52 Week's High

345.5

52 Week's Low

105.65

Book Value

8.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

397.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2748.00%

Foreign: 27.00%

Indian: 48.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14

14

14

14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.81

14.1

26.93

33.9

Net Worth

21.81

28.1

40.93

47.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

295.33

456.65

404.34

375.83

yoy growth (%)

-35.32

12.93

7.58

5.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-88.65

-95.21

-83.28

-75.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-45.48

2.53

-0.92

24.27

Depreciation

-83.03

-94.04

-37.76

-38.32

Tax paid

16.2

-0.46

-0.79

-8.36

Working capital

5.56

33.47

5.23

12.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.32

12.93

7.58

5.16

Op profit growth

-70.56

68.45

-25.44

46.49

EBIT growth

-203.85

33.24

-57.44

-13.02

Net profit growth

-1,507.93

-221.11

-110.79

23.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2007

Gross Sales

149.36

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

149.36

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.41

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

INDIGO

4,466.2

261,72,415.1-988.8016,969.696.64

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

GLOBALVECT

289.65

0408.31-4.150124.38.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

S J S Saighal

Independent Director

Gautam Sen

Independent Director

Chandrathil Gouri Krishnadas Nair

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raakesh D Soni

Independent Director

Gurdial Singh Hundal

Director

Rati Rishi

Additional Director

MANJINDER SINGH BUTTAR

Additional Director

Baldev Singh Pawar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

Summary

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd was incorporated on April 13, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Azal India Pvt Ltd. On July 22, 2003, the name of the Company was changed to Global Helicorp Pvt Ltd. On October 10, 2005, the Company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. The Company is Indias largest private offshore and onshore air-logistics helicopter company serving. The company is engaged in helicopter charter services for offshore transportation servicing the oil and gas exploration and production sector in India. They operate their onshore activities under the name of Birdie and they supply helicopter services to other sectors than oil and gas, such as geotechnical surveys, tourism and corporate charters and underslung operations. The spectrum of operations of the Company encompasses support to Indias Offshore Oil and Gas industry, Onshore operations for State Governments (VIP flying), election flying, Heli pilgrimage and other rotary services.The company is operating in Greater Noida, New Delhi, Mumbai, Rajahmundry and Bangalore. Their onshore activities include corporate services, business promotion, political rallies, tourism, pilgrimage, geophysical survey, power-line cleaning and emergency services.GVHL also operate the largest fleet of Bell 412EPs, the venerable workhorse of the Oil & Gas industry and an essential asset for the local market due to its outstanding and proven reliability. Some of the
Company FAQs

What is the Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd share price today?

The Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹284.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd is ₹397.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd is 0 and 33.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd is ₹105.65 and ₹345.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd?

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.61%, 3 Years at 58.75%, 1 Year at 121.36%, 6 Month at 35.15%, 3 Month at -10.95% and 1 Month at 2.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

