Summary

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd was incorporated on April 13, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Azal India Pvt Ltd. On July 22, 2003, the name of the Company was changed to Global Helicorp Pvt Ltd. On October 10, 2005, the Company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. The Company is Indias largest private offshore and onshore air-logistics helicopter company serving. The company is engaged in helicopter charter services for offshore transportation servicing the oil and gas exploration and production sector in India. They operate their onshore activities under the name of Birdie and they supply helicopter services to other sectors than oil and gas, such as geotechnical surveys, tourism and corporate charters and underslung operations. The spectrum of operations of the Company encompasses support to Indias Offshore Oil and Gas industry, Onshore operations for State Governments (VIP flying), election flying, Heli pilgrimage and other rotary services.The company is operating in Greater Noida, New Delhi, Mumbai, Rajahmundry and Bangalore. Their onshore activities include corporate services, business promotion, political rallies, tourism, pilgrimage, geophysical survey, power-line cleaning and emergency services.GVHL also operate the largest fleet of Bell 412EPs, the venerable workhorse of the Oil & Gas industry and an essential asset for the local market due to its outstanding and proven reliability. Some of the

